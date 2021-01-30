Delhi schools to reopen for Classes 9, 11, diploma institutions from Feb 5

After Delhi schools reopened for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that all schools for students of Classes 9 and 11 and degree diploma institutions-polytechnics and ITIs will reopen from February 5.

The terms and conditions to reopen schools will be similar to those announced when schools were reopened for students of Classes 10 and 12. As per these conditions, students can attend classes only with their parents' consent, physical attendance will not be mandatory and it is compulsory for all schools and colleges to follow COVID-19 specific guidelines.

Schools in containment zones will, however, not be allowed to reopen and teachers, staff members and students living in these zones will not be allowed to attend.

Sisodia said, "Schools for Classes 9 and 11 students, as well as colleges and degree diploma institutions will reopen in Delhi from February 5, following COVID protocols. The students will attend classes in a staggered manner and with the permission of parents."

He added while it was not possible to make up for the loss in learning due to the pandemic, reopening of schools and colleges was to ensure that students can prepare better for their internal and practical assessments. As per the Directorate of Education's (DOE) examination instructions, projects and internal assessments for Class 11 practicals will be conducted at school level from March 1.

For Class 9, the DOE said schools may conduct the first and second periodic assessments in the fourth week of February and third week of March respectively while maintaining COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

Manish Sisodia had earlier stated the schools in the national capital will be allowed to reopen only once the COVID-19 vaccine is made available. This decision was taken to ensure safety of students, teachers and staff members.

