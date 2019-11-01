BREAKING: Electoral bonds worth Rs 6,100 crore sold in 19 months; highest in Mumbai, Kolkata

The State Bank of India (SBI) has sold 12,313 electoral bonds worth Rs 6,128 crore from March 2018 to October this year, revealed a recent report.

According to a ADR report, most electoral bonds were sold in Mumbai at Rs 1,880 crore, followed by Rs 1,440 crore in Kolkata, Rs 919 crore in New Delhi and Rs 838 crore in Hyderabad among other cities.

12,313 electoral bonds worth Rs. 6128 crore sold from March 2018 to Oct 2019#electoralbondpic.twitter.com/sY692HLrdO - ADR India (@adrspeaks) November 1, 2019

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) is an Indian non-partisan, non-governmental organisation which works in the area of electoral and political reforms.

Electoral bond was launched on March 1 last year by the Modi government as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties. The bonds may be purchased by a person who is a citizen of India "or incorporated or established in India," the government had said in a statement last year.