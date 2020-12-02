Farmers' protest in Delhi: Railways cancels, divert trains; check full list here

Amid ongoing farmers' protests in the national capital, Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted trains.

Below is a list of cancelled/ short terminated/ diverted trains:

09613 Ajmer-Amritsar express special train beginning from December 2 stands cancelled due to farmers' protest. Consequently, the 09612 Amritsar-Ajmer special train beginning from December 3 also stand cancelled

The route of the 08215 Durg-Jammu Tawi express beginning on December 2 will be diverted to the Ludhiana Jalandhar Cantt- Pathankot Cantonment route.

Similarly, the route of the 08216 Jammu Tawi-Durg Express beginning on December 4 will be diverted to the Pathankot Cantonment- Jalandhar Cantt-Ludhiana route

04650/74 Amritsar-Jaynagar express beginning on December 2 will be diverted to the Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Beas route

052111 Dibrugarh-Amritsar express special train beginning on December 3 stands cancelled.

Similarly, the 05212 Amritsar-Dibrugarh special train that begins on December 3 also remains cancelled

04998/04997 Bathinda-Varanasi-Bhatinda Express Special Train stands cancelled till further order

02715 Nanded-Amritsar Express starting on December 2 will be short terminated at New Delhi.

02925 Bandra Terminus-Amritsar express beginning on December 2 will be short terminated at Chandigarh

Commuters can also visit official Indian Railways website, IRCTC app, IRCTC website and other apps related to railways to check for further updates.

Meanwhile, the three-hour long talks between farmers and the Central government turned out to be inconclusive. Centre has asked the farmers organisations to submit a lowdown of specific issues related to the recently passed farm laws on Wednesday, which will be addressed in the next round of meetings slated to take place on Thursday.

While Union Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated the Centre's intent to resolve issues related to farm laws through discussions, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) stated that the government's proposal was not acceptable to farmer unions. AIKSCC further stated that protests will gather more steam all over India till their demands are met.

