Farmers to observe 'Black Day', block KMP Expressway as protests enter 100th day

As the farmers' protests enter the 100th day, farmers unions have stated that their movement will not be over anytime soon and they are 'going strong' and March 6 will be observed as 'Black Day'.

Protestors will observe a peaceful chakka jam at the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway between 11:00 am and 03:00 pm on Saturday. Security measures have been beefed up ahead of KMP Expressway blockade by farmers.

Farmer Union leader Dhiraj Singh said, "Our protest will be peaceful and no harm will be done to any person or property. The chakka jam at KMP Expressway will start from 11 am and will end by 3 pm." Singh added they want a full repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

Farmer unions believe that the movement has sent out a message of unity, made 'farmers visible once again', and brought them on India's political scene. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has said that they are willing to continue to protest for as long as needed.

Tikait said, "We are completely prepared. Unless and until the government listens to us and meets our demands, we will not move from here."

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said the farmers' protest is "an internal issue for India". British parliament is set to debate press freedom and safety of protestors in India on March 8 after an online petition on the same garnered 1 lakh signatures. "This is something done by Parliament, the government has to participate, it has to answer but it is the parliamentarians, as you expect, raising issues that are a concern to them in their constituencies," Ellis told news agency PTI.

