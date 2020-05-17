Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: India will emerge stronger from this crisis, says FM

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharman will address a press conference on the 5th and last tranche of announcements under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. Analysts suggest Sitharaman could go for big bang announcements on the final round of press conference today. The Finance Minister's tranche four announcements on Saturday include steps structural reform steps in mining of coal, defence and civil aviation. There could also be some announcement on lockdown measures today.

Check out all the latest updates on the Nirmala Sitharman presser on BusinessToday.In Live blog.

Also read: Lockdown 4.0: Home Ministry likely to announce guidelines today; what to expect

11.43 AM: The Centre is working on a mission mode on the next phase of 'ease of doing business' reforms: FM.

11.42 AM: What are today's announces all about?

Today's announcements will be about 7 steps taken by the Centre -- MGNREGA, health and education related steps, business and COVID-19, decriminalisation of the Companies Act, ease of doing business, public sector enterprises, and state govt resources, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

11.39 AM: FM elaborates on steps taken for heath workers

The government has taken a number of health-related steps for COVID-19 containment. The announced Rs 15,000 crore for states, essential items and testing labs and kits along with rolling out of teleconsultation services, launch of Arogya Setu app and protection to health care workers with adequate PPEs, says the FM.

11.36 AM: FM elaborates on initiatives taken during COVID crisis

20 cr Jan Dhan account holding women got Rs 10,025 crore

2.2 crore construction workers got Rs 3,950 crore

6.81 crore people got free LPG cylinders

12 lakh EPFO holders got online withdrawal of advance

11.33 AM: Initiatives taken during COVID crisis

One-time transfer of Rs 2,000 reached 8.19 crore farmers; total amount Rs 16,394 crore

NSAP beneficiaries got Rs 1,405 crore in first installment & Rs 1,402 crore in second instalment

11.25 AM: Who all are present at the FM's presser today

Devashish Panda, Secretary, Dept of Financial Services

Tuhin Kant Pandey, Secretary, Disinvestment (DIPAM)

Injeti Srinivas, Secretary, MCA

Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Finance Secretary & Revenue Secy

TV Somnathan, Secretary, Expenditure

Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, DEA

11.20 AM: FM talks about previous announcements

The government acted quickly with PM garib Kalyan Package

85% cost of migrants' travel by trains borne by Centre

FCI, NAFED, states provided enough promised grains to migrants

Pulses were given 3 months in advance. I appreciate concerted efforts of Food Corporation of India, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India&states, giving pulses& grains in huge quantities, despite logistical challenges: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/whzgeZY6w6 â ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

11.16 AM: "I want to appreciate FCI, NAFED and state governments for providing grains to migrants," says the FM.

11.15 AM: Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package used technology to do direct benefit transfer to people. We could do what we did because of the initiatives taken during the last few years, says FM.

11.12 AM: Reforms to be focus of 5th and final tranche of eco stimulus package, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

11.05 PM: "We are turning this crisis into opportunity. Today marks the announcement of last tranche of economic package," says Sitharaman

10.50 AM: Press briefing is about to start shortly