FM Sitharaman relaxes corporate, insolvency laws amid coronavirus scare

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made some major announcements to revive the ailing economy which has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak in the country. She addressed a press conference on various statutory and regulatory compliance matters amid a lockdown in the country due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The FM announced the extension of GST return filing for March, April and May to June 30, 2020, which would allow firms to focus on resumption of business processes. She also announced extension of the last date for the income tax return for the Financial Year 18-19 to June 30, 2020.

The FM also announced extension of deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking and Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme till June 30, 2020. Earlier on Monday, the central government decided to allow India Inc to use their mandatory corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending for COVID-19.

Commenting on the FM announcements, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit financial services, said, "Amidst the lockdown, extension of deadlines and relaxation of norms brings in great relief to the taxpayers and businesses in the country."

"More measures including cash transfers are expected in the coming days. The focus should be on the low income earners, as they are the worst hit from the lockdown. Some major announcements are likely in the PM's address tonight," he added.