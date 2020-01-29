Govt to soon roll out e-comm policy to deal with counterfeit products

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is all set to come up with a detailed e-commerce policy in order to make it difficult for sellers to sell counterfeit products online. This policy is expected to come out in March. The upcoming e-commerce policy will lay down a detailed plan of action for customers and companies to deal with fake products sold online.

For this policy, the DPIIT is looking at several measures to curb fake products being sold online. Officials stated that the department will study the recent steps proposed by the US to curb fake imports through third party sales on e-commerce websites.

An official from the DPIIT told Economic Times that apart from this, the department will also examine the American policy that proposes very heavy monitoring of American warehouses and hefty fines and penalties for any violations. The latest US plan is to shift the onus of counterfeits from third party sellers to e-commerce platforms. Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) expects a similar policy for the Indian e-commerce market. The draft for India's national e-commerce policy was released last year. This draft talked in detail about online counterfeits and called it a 'worrisome trend'.

This draft laid down a primer on measures to tackle counterfeits sold online. This included asking the e-commerce sites to make all the relevant details of sellers who make their products available on their platforms. This made it mandatory for all sellers/retailers to present an undertaking of genuineness of products to the platforms. The e-commerce sites were also asked to make these undertakings accessible to the customers.

