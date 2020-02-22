'Great!': US President Trump hails Bollywood gay romance movie 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Ahead of his first visit to India, US President Donald got into the mood on Friday by appreciating the Ayushmann Khurrana film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan for its subject on gay rights. US President Trump retweeted a tweet from a British gay activist Peter Tatchell praising the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

"Great!" the US president wrote as he retweeted a post of the LGBTQ+ activist Tatchell, who expressed his support for the ground-breaking movie.

"A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!" tweeted PeterTatchell.

Given Trump is not a regular advocate of gay rights, the tweet took Twitterati by surprise. "I hope this is the beginning of President Trump's genuine embrace of LGBT+ rights and not just a PR stunt," Tatchell tweeted after.

I hope this is the beginning of President Trump's genuine embrace of LGBT+ rights & not just a PR stunt. Want more great news like the Bollywood gay rom-com? Sign up for free to my LGBT+ and human rights newsletter at https://t.co/rzjyjzyZi9https://t.co/DoQf2u1Hybpic.twitter.com/zT19JFmJpD - Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) February 21, 2020

Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana has started his 2020 with another 'out of the box' story in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which breaks stereotype of homophobia. Released on Friday, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has a good opening day box office and collected around 9.50 crore on day 1. The movie, which also stars Kota factory fame Jitendra Kumar along with the superhit onscreen pair Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, is a light hearted treatment of a sensitive subject like gay marriage could also work in its favour.

Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania, is scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25. Trump is the first serving US President to visit Gujarat. PM Modi will personally receive the couple in Ahmedabad on February 24.

By Chitranjan Kumar