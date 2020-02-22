Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's film gets bumper opening

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection: Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana has started his 2020 with another 'out of the box' story in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which breaks stereotype of homophobia. As per Box Office India, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has a good opening day box office collection. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan earned between Rs 9.25 to 9.50 crore on day 1. A major reason for its high box office numbers was a three-day long weekend due to Maha Shivratri.

Ayushmannn's film's box office collections on opening day was very much in line with his last movie, Dream Girl, which earned Rs 9.43 crore nett at the box office. Film analyst Sumit Kadel had predicted that the film would earn roughly Rs 10 crore on its first day. Although, films based on homosexuality have not received good response from audience in the past, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is potentially strong to become a blockbuster, primarily due to the film's starcast and positive response to its trailer.

The film, which is based on a gay relationship between two people, is likely to rake good numbers over weekend. The movie, which also stars Kota factory fame Jitendra Kumar along with the superhit onscreen pair Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, is a light hearted treatment of a sensitive subject like gay marriage could also work in its favour.

This is the second time Ayushmann Khurrana is working with Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao after Badhaai Ho in 2018. In this film, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen portraying the character of Kartik Singh and Jeetendra or Jitu will be seen in the character of Aman Tripathi.

The other big release of this week, Bhoot that stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead, received a decent response from audiance. Vicky's horror drama movie gained around Rs 5-5.25 crore nett on the opening day at the box office. The trailer of the film featuring the National Award-winning actor has created a lot of buzz.

The Dharma Productions backed horror film Bhoot has been allocated good number of screens across India, according to the film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel.