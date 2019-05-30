Gujarat govt to implement 10% EWS quota in medical, engineering colleges soon

The Gujarat government is going to implement 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the medical and engineering colleges among the non-reserved categories of students in the state.

"The government would proportionately increase the number of seats in medical and engineering colleges in the state to ensure that the quota benefits to Scheduled Castes and Tribes as well as Other Backward Classes (OBCs) remain intact," the Economic Times quoted Nitin Patel, Deputy Chief Minister, as saying.

As per reports, there will be an increase of nearly 6,509 seats in all spheres of medical education, which includes general medicine, dental, ayurvedic and homeopathy. This will take up the number of medical seats in Gujarat from 31,890 (at present) to 38,699 seats.

Meanwhile, for 73 Engineering colleges in the state, the number of seats will go up to 43,270 from 42,617.

"According to the decision of the central government, the 10 percent reservation would be available on merit to only those with annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh," Patel added.

In January, the BJP-led NDA government had announced 10 per cent EWS quota, a month-and-a-half before the announcement of the recently concluded Lok Sabha Polls.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

