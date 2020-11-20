Haryana offers to support, cooperation to Singaporean companies

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday offered all support and cooperation of the state government to leading companies of Singapore to further expand their base in the state.

Khattar said that considering investors' requirement, connecting global value chains and to handhold the investor through proactive facilitation to navigate business plans, the Haryana government has established a new 'foreign cooperation department'.

He assured that the foreign cooperation department would provide all necessary assistance to facilitate the Singaporean companies to invest in Haryana.

Khattar was speaking here at the Haryana-Singapore roundtable virtual conference organised by the Haryana government, Invest India, the national investment promotion and facilitation agency, and Enterprise Singapore, which is the Singapore government agency pertaining to enterprise development.

Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong also attended the virtual conference, according to a statement by the Haryana government.

"On this occasion, CEOs and top representatives of various leading companies of Singapore...showed keen interest in expanding their units in logistics, warehousing, cold chain, transport hub, distribution facilities and manufacturing of electrical gadgets," the statement further said.

The companies included Durapower, YCH Group, Agrocorp International, Transworld Terminals, Skill SG Ventures, Legend Logistics and Surbana Jurong.

Wong added that Singapore is looking forward towards new areas of collaboration with Haryana particularly in the fields of 5G and 6G technology, agro-tech industries and next-generation textile, the statement quoting him said.

He said that for the past three years, Singapore has been the largest investor in Haryana.

Besides this, Singapore is also the biggest investor in India today with an investment of 85 US billion dollars, he said.

The chief minister said that every single day, Haryana is growing and achieving new milestones.

He described the clear vision, political will, good governance, empathy, empowerment and partnerships as the key words to drive future success.

He said that out of various models of business such as business-to-business, government-to-business and business-to-government, "we believe in the H2H model of working, that is 'heart to heart' approach of collaboration .

The chief minister said that India and Singapore share close ties.

"The relationship between Haryana and Singapore has elevated in recent years with Singapore's involvement in smart cities, solid waste treatment, wastewater treatment plants and health care units in Haryana.

He said that Haryana is one of the most progressive states of India.

"The state is not only the breadbasket of India but is also considered as an industrial powerhouse with more than 250 fortune 500 companies based in Haryana," Khattar said.

He said Haryana has been continuously working towards providing a conducive business environment for new and existing enterprises to flourish.

The chief minister said that to ensure a seamless investment process, a single-roof clearance system has been set up in the state.

To ensure that the enterprises setting up in Haryana are satisfied in terms of ease of investment process, the state government has developed an exhaustive grievance redressal mechanism wherein all investor grievances are tacked and resolved in a time-bound manner, he said.

The chief minister said that a new grievance redressal portal would soon be launched where; investors can register their queries and concerns through a single platform.

He said that the state government is focusing dedicatedly on the creation of world-class infrastructure. The state is also working on big-ticket projects such as integrated multi-modal logistics hub in Narnaul, global city in Gurugram, and an integrated aviation hub in Hisar.

Khattar said that to support enterprises, the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Policy 2020 will be rolled out soon.

He said, "Our focus is not just on enhancing ease of doing business but also on reducing the cost of doing business."

The chief minister welcomed the companies of Singapore to invest in Haryana assuring them of all facilities and support.

