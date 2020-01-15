Business Today
Loading...

India has not closed door on China-backed Asian trade deal: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar

RCEP brings together the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand

twitter-logo Reuters        Last Updated: January 15, 2020  | 18:12 IST
India has not closed door on China-backed Asian trade deal: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India

India has not closed the door on a China-led regional economic pact, even though Asia's third-largest country pulled out of the deal last November, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

In November, China joined 14 countries in agreeing on terms for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), with India pulling out at the last minute saying the deal would hurt its farmers, businesses, workers and consumers.

RCEP brings together the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

"Where RCEP is concerned, we have to look at cost and benefit. We will evaluate RCEP on its economic and trade merit. We have not closed our mind to it," Jaishankar said.

Also Read: After Nexon, Tata's upcoming premium hatchback Altroz scores five-star in crash tests

Also Read: Alert for jewellery buyers, sellers! Hallmarking of gold made mandatory

Also Read: Jeff Bezos' India experience: Flying kites and $1 billion investment

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: India | China | Asia | Foreign Minister | Subrahmanyam Jaishankar | RCEP | Association of Southeast Asian Nations | ASEAN | Japan | South Korea | Australia | New Zealand | Jaishankar | Nexon | Tata
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close