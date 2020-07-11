Business Today
Loading...

India suspends release of industrial output data for lockdown period

The government earlier suspended the release of industrial production numbers for April as well as retail inflation data for April and May

twitter-logoReuters | July 11, 2020 | Updated 10:02 IST
India suspends release of industrial output data for lockdown period
Industrial output contracted 34.71 in May according to Reuters calculations based on available data

India said on Friday it was suspending the release of headline industrial output numbers for May, part of a more-than two-month lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, due to inadequate data collection.

Most industrial businesses were not operating from March onwards, a statement released by the Ministry of Statistics said. The government earlier suspended the release of industrial production numbers for April as well as retail inflation data for April and May.

Industrial output contracted 34.71 in May according to Reuters calculations based on available data. Analysts' in a Reuters poll had forecast a 37.8% drop.

The government said "it may not be appropriate to compare the IIP for May 2020 with those of months preceding the COVID 2019 pandemic."

Also read: India's economic recovery started in June, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: industrial output data | industrial output data May | industrial output data 2020 | industrial output data coronavirus lockdown | retail inflation data latest | industrial production numbers update | Ministry of Statistics | IIP for May 2020
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close