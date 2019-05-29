JP Nadda to succeed Amit Shah as BJP chief: report

With BJP chief Amit Shah set to join the Cabinet, Health Minister JP Nadda is looking to take over the reins of the ruling party. Jagat Prakash Nadda is expected to work closely with Amit Shah, according to a report in IANS, after he demits from his role.

JP Nadda will oversee the election campaign strategy in the coming assembly elections. Three states, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, are expected to go to the polls sometime in September. There is possibility of polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Early next year, Delhi will also go to the polls.

The fifty-nine-year old BJP leader is a Rajya Sabha member, who is known for keeping a low profile. He is the parliamentary board secretary of the BJP and is known as a master strategist amongst the party ranks.

Nadda was given responsibility of the recently-concluded elections in Uttar Pradesh where the party bagged 62 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats.

The leader completed his schooling from St Xaviers Patna and pursued his BA from Patna College, Patna University. He is a law graduate from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.

Nadda is a three-time MLA in the Himachal Assembly and was appointed minister in 2014.

According to agency reports, BJP will also focus on the southern part of the country and focus on expanding its footprint there.

Earlier this year when he was appointed election-in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Nadda claimed that the BJP would win 74 out of the 80 seats in the state. He had also predicted that the BJP would witness a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

