Kalkaji Election Results: AAP's Atishi leads as BJP's Dharamveer Singh, INC's Shivani Chopra trail

Delhi Election Results 2020: While she was defeated in the Lok Sabha Election by her opponent Gautam Gambhir in the East Delhi constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's has once again reposed its faith on Atishi in the tough fight in the Kalkaji assembly election. Atishi is pitted against Congress candidate Shivani Chopra and BJP candidate Dharamveer Singh. According to early trends, Atishi is leading against her opponents.

Atishi has been widely credited for her role in the upliftment of government schools in Delhi. The Oxford University graduate said that education and health have been some of the primary issues of the Kejriwal government apart from women empowerment. "The AAP, in the last five years, has relentlessly fought to achieve what other states and governments couldn't, and will continue to do so in the next five years as promised in the new AAP manifesto," Atishi said.

Contesting Atishi is Shivani Chopra, daughter of three-time Congress MLA and Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra. Congress is looking to resurge in the elections and is hoping that Chopra would yield her father's legacy.

Dharamveer Singh, BJP's candidate in the fray also believes that the Modi-led party's work in Delhi will make it victorious.

The fight for the Kalkaji seat has not been an easy one. Kalkaji's proximity to the Shaheen Bagh protest site, voters feel, could impact the outcome of the polls. The Shaheen Bagh protest against the CAA has been running for almost two months.

Additionally, the incumbent MLA from Kalkaji, AAP's Avtar Singh was not fielded by the party. This has also disgruntled many locals as they believe that he had done good work.

The Kalkaji constituency in South East Delhi has 1.85 lakh voters out of which 1.03 lakh are men and 82,296 are women. The voter turnout in the constituency was recorded at 57.44 per cent.

Moreover, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted that the AAP will retain its stronghold in the assembly. The exit poll has predicted a victory tally of 59-68 seats out of a total 70 seats. The poll also showed that AAP is likely to bag 9-10 seats in South Delhi, while the BJP could bag 0-1 seats.

