Maharashtra, Haryana Election Results 2019 Tomorrow: Vote Counting Time, All You Need to Know

Haryana and Maharashtra election results 2019 are set to be declared tomorrow on October 24, Thursday. The Election Commission will commence the counting of the votes at 8 am on Thursday, while the results will be declared by the evening.

Low voter turnout was recorded in Maharashtra and Haryana where voting held on October 21 for the assembly elections. While Maharashtra reported voter turnout of 63 per cent, Haryana scored 65 per cent, down from 76.5 per cent recorded in the last election.

Polling for all 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra was held on October 21. The state boasts over 8.9 crore eligible voters, of which the number of service voters stand at around 1.17 lakh. If exit poll surveys are to be believed, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is all set to regain power in Maharashtra with a landslide victory over the Congress-NCP alliance.

As per exit polls, the BJP is likely to win between 109-124 seats alone in 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly, while its alliance partner Shiv Sena could get anywhere between 57-70 seats. The Congress party and Sharad Pawar-led National Congress Party could get somewhere between 40-50 seats each. As per India Today-Axis-My-India exit poll, the BJP-Sena alliance could win between 166 and 194 seats, while the Congress-NCP alliance will manage around 72-90 seats. In 2014, the BJP had won 122 seats, while its ally won Shiv Sena on 63 seats, though both fought polls separately.

In Haryana, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP is likely to form government in the state, with the exit poll surveys predicting a landslide victory to the party. The main contest is between the BJP and Congress on several seats but the new Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which broke away from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), is being closely watched.

While India Today-Axis My India exit poll will release its predictions on the Haryana Assembly election results on Tuesday evening, other major exit poll surveys done by Times Now, Republic TV, ABP News, TV9 Bharatvarsh and News18 have predicted a big win for the saffron party. Of total 90 Assembly seats, the ABP News-CVoter forecast 72 seats for the BJP. Times has also given 71 seats for the party. CNN-IPSOS predicted 75 seats for the BJP, while TV9-Bharatvarsh said the party could only win 47 seats and gave Congress a total of 23 seats. Most other surveys predicted 8-11 seats for the INC.