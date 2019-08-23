Moody's cuts India GDP growth forecast from 6.8% to 6.2% for 2019

Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast for 2019 calendar year to 6.2 per cent from the previous estimation of 6.8 per cent.

For 2020 calendar year, it reduced the estimate by a similar measure to 6.7 per cent.

In a statement, it said the weaker global economy has stunted Asian exports and the uncertain operating environment has weighed on investment.

There are concerns around the declining GDP growth, which is a sign of worry for the government. The GDP growth has gone down from a peak of 8.2 per cent in 2016-17 to 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018-19. The first quarter of 2019-20 is expected to dip further to 5.6 per cent.

Current economic slowdown 'unprecedented', says Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar

From biscuits to cars; it is a deathblow for the economy as demand dries up

Auto companies in India cut more jobs, halt production to tackle slump