'Never felt so scared': AAP, Congress, DMK, CPI(M) leaders express concern over Delhi violence

CAA Protests in Delhi:  Officials at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital told agencies the death toll had risen to 20. Hundreds of people have been injured in the violent clashes in Northeast Delhi

Mehak Agarwal        Last Updated: February 26, 2020  | 13:39 IST
The pace of normal life has been affected in Northeast Delhi due to the ongoing violent clashes over CAA

As death toll in the violent clashes between pro and anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) in Northeast Delhi touches 20, leaders across India have condemned the incidents, slamming the ruling governments for failing to control the situation.

Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia said he had never felt scared in his own city before. "Been in Delhi since 30 years. Never felt so scared in my own city. What is happening? Who are these people who are burning down Delhi? I am really saddened and embarrassed today. This is Delhi-the national capital. We have to save it," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted about meeting the victims at the GTB Hospital and Max Hospital on Tuesday. In the same tweet, he urged people to end "this madness".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the violent protests over CAA in Northeast Delhi, urging people to show restraint and understanding.

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram raised questions over the inefficiency of the Delhi Police.

Permanent Member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Randeep Singh Surjewala expressed anguish at the anti-CAA riots in Northeast Delhi district. Surjewala also shared a snap of the CWC observing silence in memory of all those who lost their lives in the violent clashes.

Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal "to sit together and resolve the crisis immediately".

Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted, "The Delhi Violence is disturbing, senseless and undoubtedly condemnable. Under no circumstance is violence ever acceptable! I urge the protesters to exercise restraint."

Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and DMK President MK Stalin said the violence in Delhi had reached alarming proportions with gruesome attacks on citizens and journalists. "The Union Govt, which controls police in Delhi, must act swiftly to book perpetrators of violence and restore normalcy. Democracy is at peril," he tweeted.

The actor-turned politician Kamal Hassan also expressed anguish over the ongoing violent clashes over CAA in Northeast Delhi.

 CPI (M) leader and MP from West Bengal, Sitaram Yechury questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the officials at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital told agencies the death toll had risen to 20. Hundreds of people have been injured in the violent clashes in Northeast Delhi, including two media persons from a private news channel.

