Nirmohi Akhara moves SC, opposes govt's plea to return 67.39 acre acquired land around Ayodhya site

Nirmohi Akhara on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court (SC), opposing the central government's plea seeking the return of 67.39 acre "non-disputed" acquired land around the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site to original owners. Nirmohi Akhara is one of the litigants in the controversial Ayodhya case. It moved the SC on the ground that returning of the acquired land would hurt their religious "rights" as several temples had been built on the land.

The petition challenging the 2010 judgment by Allahabad High Court has been pending for almost nine years. The issue dates back to 2010 when the Allahabad High Court (HC) ordered to divide 2.77-acre disputed land at Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site into three equal parts. These equal portions were to be handed over to Nirmohi Akhara, Sunni Waqf Board, and Ram Lalla.

The Nirmohi Akhara has now opposed the government's application by which it sought modification of the SC's 2003 order to allow it to return to original owners the 67.390 acre of "non-disputed" acquired land around the disputed site.

On March 8, the SC ordered a court-monitored mediation in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case to arrive at a "permanent solution" to the politically and religiously sensitive issue. The five-judge constitution bench appointed a panel of 3 mediators in the title suit with Justice (retd) FM Kallifulla chairing the court-appointed and monitored mediation process. The apex court also said the mediation proceedings would be kept confidential and should be held in Faizabad. The lawyers of the Hindu parties had, however, opposed the idea of mediation saying such attempts had failed in the past.

