Pulwama terror attack LIVE: Each drop of tear will be avenged; those who spray bullets will pay heavy price, says PM Modi

Sending a strong message across the border, all political parties in India have also lent full support to the Modi government to take tough action against the Pulwama terror attack perpetrators.

Pulwama terror attack: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to avenge "each drop of tear shed" in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, India has started chalking out a retaliatory action plan, and is roping in international support to isolate Pakistan at the world stage. The Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which is behind the suicide bomb attack at the CRPF convoy in Pulwama, is running several training camps in Pakistan, which are serving as the breeding ground of terrorism in India, especially Jammu and Kashmir. In a direct warning to JeM and other terror groups taking shelter in Pakistan, PM Modi on Saturday said: "Those who spray bullets or those who provide guns and bombs to target our soldiers, will not be spared." The grief over the dastardly attack on the CRPF jawan convoy refuses to die down, and people across India are demanding a strong response against these terror groups. The Indian security forces have already been given full freedom to attack the terror camps at the time and place of their choosing. Sending a strong message, all political parties have also lent full support to the Modi government to take tough action against the Pulwama terror attack perpetrators and those harbouring such organisations.

  • 11.30am: Members of the transgender community light candles in Chennai, to pay tribute to the CRPF martyrs of the Pulwama Attack.
  • 11.23am: Plenary session of Financial Action Task Force to begin today, in which India will present dossier against Pakistan, demanding to blacklist it for its role in the global terrorism.
  • 11.21am: "Enough is enough," Iran tells Pakistan.
  • 11.20am: The curfew will remain in force in Jammu on the third day on Sunday. "The situation is normal and under control during the night except for some stray incidents," a police official said. "Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the violence. No leniency will be shown to them," the district magistrate said, reported PTI.

  • 11.12am: Blood donation camp martyred jawans: for Over 200 people donated blood at a blood donation camp in Shivamogga, Karnataka, to honour the martyred CRPF jawans.
  • 11.01am: In troubled times, it is imperative to stay united, says Deputy Chief Minister Karnataka, G Parameshwara.
  • 11.00am: Police have registered an FIR against a BA first year student of KKC Degree College for posting objectionable comments on social media on Pulwama Attack.
  • 10.57am: Jaipur university suspends 4 students: In a stern action against some students who allegedly posted anti-national messages on messaging platform WhatsApp, NIMS University, Jaipur, has suspended four students from the university with immediate effect. These students include Talveen Manzoor (BSc, 2nd year); Iqra (BPharama, 2nd year); Zohra Nazir (BSc, 2nd year); and Uzma Nazir ( B.Sc, 2nd year).

  • 10.48am: Prime Minister Modi should take a tough step against the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack, says yoga guru Ramdev.
  • 10.40am: The UK government has issued an advisory for its citizen against travel to Jammu and Kashmir after Indian-origin people gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in London on Saturday to protest the Pulwama terror attack.
  • 10.19am: Kashmir is an integral part of India, and will remain so, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh, while appealing poeple not to indulge in any knd of violence.
  • 10.07am: An Indian doctors' delegation cancels visit to Pakistan for the 13th SAARC-Association of Anaesthesiologists Congress.
  • 10.04am: The India diaspora in Australia protest the Pulwama terrorist attack. Poeple also held protests chanting "Bharat Mata ki jai" and "say no to terrorism". "The Hindu Council of Australia joins the international community in strongly condemning the terrorist attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs," The Hindu Council of Australia said in a statement.
  • 9.57am: Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) tells major music companies not to work with Pakistani singers.  "We have verbally communicated to Indian music companies like T-Series, Sony Music, Venus, Tips Music etc to not work with Pakistani singers. These companies should stop it immediately or we will take action in our own style," Amey Khopkar, head of the MNS Chitrapat Sena told PTI.
  • 9.47am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says "we unitedly stand by our brave jawans". "The country stands united. We are one and we unitedly stand by our brave jawans. Terrorists are terrorists. They have no religion, no caste," Banerjee said after the march in which she and various other TMC leaders were seen carrying candles. Read more here.
  • 9.45am: The Indian Air Force is ready to deliver 'appropriate response', says Air chief Marshal B S Dhanoa. "The IAF is ever prepared to deliver appropriate response as assigned by our political leadership and will always remain at the forefront in executing its missions," Dhanoa said in presence of Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and defence attaches of several countries. Read more here.
  • 9.35am: India has told the diplomats of various countries visiting the Ministry of the External Affairs (MEA) that dreaded terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba has taken a back seat, while the ISI has now asked Masood Azhar and JeM operation head Mufti Rauf Asgar to spearhead the Jehadi agenda against the Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • 9.32am: Intelligence agencies are preparing a dossier on Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) conspiracy in Jammu and Kashmir, exposing the nexus between Pakistan intelligence agency (ISI) and the Masood Azhar-led terror group, reports India Today.
  • 9.18am: 'Indian' hackers attack Pakistan foreign ministry website. "...the website is functioning without any issues in Pakistan. However, visitors to the website from Holland, Australia, Britain, and Saudi Arabia are facing difficulty opening it," reported the Dawn, adding that the attacks are believed to be of Indian origin.
  • 9.12am: Actor Vicky Kaushal on Pulwama terror attack: "It feels like a personal loss. A strong befitting answer must be given to terrorism...," Vicky Kaushal tells ANI.
  • 9.00am: The wreath laying ceremony of CRPF jawan Ramesh Yadav in Varanasi.
  • 8.50am: Last rites ceremony of CRPF constable Mahesh Kumar, who was martyred in the Pulwama terror attack, being conducted in Prayagraj, UP.
  • 8.49am: Ronnie Screwvala's film production house RSVP and the entire team of recent hit Uri: The Surgical Strike has pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to the families of the URI attack martyrs/Army Welfare Fund.
  • 8.20am: Online payments platform Paytm has received more than Rs 10 crore for the CRPF welfare fund. The company opened their services to collect donations in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. Payments company Paytm, founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, had collected over Rs 30 crore from 12 lakh users for the Kerala flood victims in August 2018.
  • 8.15am: Prime Minister's tough talk on Pakistan: "A nation that came into existence after independence and is now on the verge of bankruptcy is giving shelter to terrorism. It has become a synonym of terror".
  • 8.00am: PM Modi on the Pulwama terror attack: "Families have lost their children... Everyone feels the pain...But their sacrifice will not go in vain...Whereever the perpetrators try to hide they will be punished."
  • 7.30am: Visuals from Kahrai, Agra, as mortal remains of CRPF Constable Koushal Kumar Rawat are being brought for last rites.
  • 7.15am: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has promised to donate Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the CRPF jawans slain in the Pulwama terror attack.
  • 7am: After the Indian government withdrew the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan, basic customs duty on all goods imported from Pakistan to India has been raised to 200 per cent with immediate effect, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

