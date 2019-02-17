Pulwama terror attack LIVE: Each drop of tear will be avenged; those who spray bullets will pay heavy price, says PM Modi

Pulwama terror attack: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to avenge "each drop of tear shed" in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, India has started chalking out a retaliatory action plan, and is roping in international support to isolate Pakistan at the world stage. The Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which is behind the suicide bomb attack at the CRPF convoy in Pulwama, is running several training camps in Pakistan, which are serving as the breeding ground of terrorism in India, especially Jammu and Kashmir. In a direct warning to JeM and other terror groups taking shelter in Pakistan, PM Modi on Saturday said: "Those who spray bullets or those who provide guns and bombs to target our soldiers, will not be spared." The grief over the dastardly attack on the CRPF jawan convoy refuses to die down, and people across India are demanding a strong response against these terror groups. The Indian security forces have already been given full freedom to attack the terror camps at the time and place of their choosing. Sending a strong message, all political parties have also lent full support to the Modi government to take tough action against the Pulwama terror attack perpetrators and those harbouring such organisations.
Tamil Nadu: Members of the transgender community light candles in Chennai to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the #PulwamaTerroristAttack (16/2/19) pic.twitter.com/rntBDKH4Ez- ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019
"Enough is enough" : #Iran tells #Pakistan as it supports India's fight against terrorism#PulwamaAttackpic.twitter.com/9HhmKaK0s5- Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) February 17, 2019
Karnataka: More than 200 people donated blood at a blood donation camp in Shivamogga today, to honour the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack on February 14. pic.twitter.com/uHdfB1DmFi- ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
In troubled times, it is imperative to stay united. Harassing, attacking or abusing #KashmiriStudents is not the solution for anything.
Students from #JammuAndKashmir, please reach out to @BlrCityPolice or @CPBlr if you're feeling unsafe and need help. We are one. https://t.co/CpDzcKDdvX- Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) February 17, 2019
Lucknow: Police have registered an FIR against a B.A first year student of KKC Degree College for posting objectionable comments on social media on #PulwamaAttack.- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 17, 2019
A delegation of Indian doctors has cancelled visit to Pakistan for the 13th SAARC-Association of Anaesthesiologists Congress in Lahore on March 7 in wake of #PulwamaAttack. The conference is being organised by the Pakistan Society of Anaesthesiologist and Scientific Committee. pic.twitter.com/AgteSIhi8N- ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
Today at 4 pm we will assemble at Hazra More and from there we will take part in a candle rally upto Gandhi statue.
We express our solidarity with our jawans, countrymen and united India.
At this hour, we are all together.- Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 16, 2019
Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the terror attack in #Pulwama . My heart goes out to the families of the brave CRPF soldiers we lost today and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. ð- Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) February 14, 2019
Wreath laying ceremony of #CRPF jawan Ramesh Yadav in Varanasi. #PulwamaAttackpic.twitter.com/1FeSqWCsHs- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2019
Prayagraj: Last rites ceremony #CRPF Constable Mahesh Kumar who lost his life in #PulwamaAttack on 14th February pic.twitter.com/Op4ySuKH2Y- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2019
RSVP &Team URI committed Rs. 1 Cr to families of URI attack /Army Welfare Fund -will ensure part goes to victims #Pulwama ..but urge more to respond -in small lots - and also our Indian "Unicorns" to donate graciously @Paytm@Olacabs@Flipkart@amazon@narendramodi@anandmahindra- Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) February 16, 2019
We are humbled to share that we've now received more than â¹10 Crore in contributions for CRPF Welfare Fund from Paytm users across India! @crpfindia#SupportOurForces
Let's keep going ð®ð³- Paytm (@Paytm) February 16, 2019
Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from Kahrai, Agra as mortal remains of CRPF Constable Koushal Kumar Rawat are being brought for last rites. Family members and villagers pay their tribute to him. #PulwamaAttack (16/2/19) pic.twitter.com/uchCpGeNTc- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2019
India has withdrawn MFN status to Pakistan after the Pulwama incident. Upon withdrawal, basic customs duty on all goods exported from Pakistan to India has been raised to 200% with immediate effect. #Pulwama- Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 16, 2019
