Nirmala Sitharaman press conference today: The press meet comes amid wide speculations that the government will announce another mega stimulus worth $20 billion to help the key sectors badly affected due to coronavirus

November 12, 2020
Breaking: Stimulus 4.0? FM Nirmala Sitharaman to hold presser at 12.30pm today
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 12.30 pm today. The presser comes amid wide speculations that the government will announce another mega stimulus worth $20 billion to help the key sectors badly affected due to coronavirus.

The presser will be held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other top officials will give the final go-ahead to the fourth mega stimulus plan.

The presser comes a day after the Union Cabinet gave its approval to the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme for 10 sectors, under which businesses will get incentives worth over Rs 2 lakh crore in 5 years.

The PLI scheme intends to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities and exports. "It will make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investment and enhance exports," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

