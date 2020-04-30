Business Today
Loading...

Breaking News April 30: Rishi Kapoor dies in Mumbai at 67; he was a powerhouse of talent, tweets PM Modi

Rishi Kapoor death: BusinessToday.In blog brings to you latest and breaking business news from across India; find all latest news updates from business, economy, and politics from the country; check latest updates

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In   New Delhi     Last Updated: April 30, 2020  | 11:51 IST
Breaking News April 30: Rishi Kapoor dies in Mumbai at 67; he was a powerhouse of talent, says PM Modi
Breaking News Live April 30: Rishi Kapoor was taken to HN Reliance Hospital on Wednesday

11.26 AM: Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji: PM Modi

"Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India's progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.

10.38 PM: Rishi Kapoor's last tweet

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on April 30, urged people to not resort to violence and appealed for peace in his last tweet. The legendary actor did not share anything on social media after April 2. As reports of people attacking healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic emerged, Kapoor said he appealed people to work together to win against coronavirus.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor death: Actor appealed for peace amid coronavirus in his last tweet

10 AM: Terrible week for Indian cinema, Rahul Gandhi on Rishi Kapoor's death

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief.

Also read:Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67

9.38 AM:Rishi Kapoor's brother confirms that his brother has died

Rishi Kapoor death: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away. He was 67 year's old. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was not keeping well and had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital here. The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.

9.15 PM: 1,718 new cases in 24 hours

With 1718 new cases and 67 deaths in the past 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 33,050 (including 23651 active cases, 1,074 deaths, 8,325 cured/discharged/migrated), says the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

8.30 AM: Rahul Gandhi, Raghuram Rajan to discuss COVID-19 situation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a conversation with Raghuram Rajan, former RBI governor, on the Covid-19 crisis in India. This is the first of a series of conversations with global and Indian thought leaders, he says.

Also read: Coronavirus India live updates: 33,050 total COVID-19 cases, 1,008 deaths; lockdown 3.0 in cards?

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Breaking news | Latest breaking news | Todays breaking news | Breaking news live Breaking news india | Business news | breaking news latest | check breaking news read breaking news | Business breaking news | India economy breaking news | Latest breaking | India Bre
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close