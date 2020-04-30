Breaking News April 30: Rishi Kapoor dies in Mumbai at 67; he was a powerhouse of talent, tweets PM Modi

11.26 AM: Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji: PM Modi

"Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India's progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.

10.38 PM: Rishi Kapoor's last tweet

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on April 30, urged people to not resort to violence and appealed for peace in his last tweet. The legendary actor did not share anything on social media after April 2. As reports of people attacking healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic emerged, Kapoor said he appealed people to work together to win against coronavirus.

10 AM: Terrible week for Indian cinema, Rahul Gandhi on Rishi Kapoor's death

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief.

9.38 AM:Rishi Kapoor's brother confirms that his brother has died

Rishi Kapoor death: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away. He was 67 year's old. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was not keeping well and had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital here. The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! â Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

9.15 PM: 1,718 new cases in 24 hours

With 1718 new cases and 67 deaths in the past 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 33,050 (including 23651 active cases, 1,074 deaths, 8,325 cured/discharged/migrated), says the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1718 new cases & 67 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of #COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 33050 (including 23651 active cases, 1074 deaths, 8325 cured/discharged/migrated): Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/CHfLjMn8Iq â ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

8.30 AM: Rahul Gandhi, Raghuram Rajan to discuss COVID-19 situation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a conversation with Raghuram Rajan, former RBI governor, on the Covid-19 crisis in India. This is the first of a series of conversations with global and Indian thought leaders, he says.

At 9 AM today, you can watch my conversation with Dr Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, on dealing with the #Covid19 crisis & a new vision for India on my Twitter, Facebook & Youtube platforms. This is the first of a series of conversations with global & Indian thought leaders. â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

