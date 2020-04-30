Rishi Kapoor death: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth mourn demise of legendary actor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 in Mumbai's H.N.Reliance Foundation Hospital on Thursday morning. Kapoor was suffering from cancer. The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.

Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut in a lead role in his hit film Bobby in 1973, had a long, prolific career. Rishi Kapoor debuted as a child actor in 1970 in his father Raj Kapoor's film, Mera Naam Joker. Kapoor

s last film was The Body. Kapoor was in the process of shooting for a film and announced another project with Deepika Padukone- the remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern'.

Rishi Kapoor's death has shocked the entire Hindi film fraternity that was just grappling with the loss of another legendary actor, Irrfan Khan, who passed away on Wednesday.

Kapoor's friend, long-time collaborator and actor Amitabh Bachan was one of the first people to confirm the news. "He's GONE...! Rishi Kapoor...gone... just passed away...I am destroyed !," he said.





Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema... A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor... A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace. ðð»ðð» â Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 30, 2020

One can be an actor par excellence and be burdened, but, the zest for life is a secret known to precious few & fewer can carry it till the end. Always encouraged me on my approach & it meant a lot coz it came from a man who didnât mince words. Rest in peace sir #RishiKapoor ðð½ pic.twitter.com/98qs9Woqlc â Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 30, 2020

Grief-stricken by the demise of the charismatic actor Rishi Kapoor ji . A Versatile Performer... who I always admired . An actor from a legendary family entertaining us for decades gone too soon . Condolences to the entire family . RIP . #Rishikapoorpic.twitter.com/Q0EbEXADZm â Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2020

What a dark day for Indian Cinema. What a terrible loss. U will be MISSED Rishi Sir. Ur smile, Ur charm, Ur talent & Ur happy go lucky nature will always stay in our heartsðGod bless ur Soul. My heartfelt condolences to Ranbir,Neetu Maâam & family. #RIP#RishiKapoor#Legend â Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 30, 2020

A talented actor, amazingly fun person. Full of zest for life and unafraid to express his opinions. Met him several times and have the fondest fun memories. You will be missed. God bless. #RishiKapoor â Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 30, 2020

It seems like weâre in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, itâs heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family ðð» â Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Been trying to write something n I canât put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor â taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor â Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile & joie de vivre... will be dearly missed, Rishi jiâ¤ï¸ Your legacy will live on for generations to come.#RishiKapoorpic.twitter.com/1D1KBlqqWB â SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 30, 2020

This is really sad , Rishi ji is no more!

RIPðð #RishiKapoorpic.twitter.com/apS1fv1rbh â Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) April 30, 2020

Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend , A great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a Great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/gBcdrIXvhO â Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 30, 2020

Noo noo rishi ji!!! You were synonymous with life itself!!My legend.. my inspiration.. my most favourite!! You truly lived life ! Will cherish my most precious moments with you.. you were so so kind n warm .apne se.#RishiKapoor .. you in my heart always.bas ya2020. Go away pic.twitter.com/CaAejejF5j â Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) April 30, 2020

Deeply saddened on hearing about #rishikapoor ji

Yeh khabar sunke bohot dukh ho raha hai. I have such lovely memories of working with him.

Our country has lost a great actor today. May his soul rest in peace. ðð½ pic.twitter.com/aVeKX9etkt â Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) April 30, 2020

Unspeakable grief. Another legend passes away! Blessed to have worked briefly with #RishiKapoor sir in âAurangzebâ -a great actor, he was as engaging a ranconteur! An artist whose craft grew & sustained across generations! #RIP sir!

There cannot will not be another like you! pic.twitter.com/IOCcqWS35p â Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 30, 2020

This cannot be true! Rishi sir was my favourite man,and favourite co-star ever! I still remember being nervous around him in Shuddh Desi Romance. He would put me at ease and treat me just like a friend! Will never forget every advice,every joke he told.â¤ï¸ #RIP#RishiKapoorpic.twitter.com/dfIi935I0v â Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 30, 2020

