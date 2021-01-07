'US invades US': Twitter users react to reports of violence at US Capitol

Visuals from the US Capitol building stunned the world as Trump supporters turned out in thousands to protest the election loss. Soon after social media was abuzz with discussions on the violence. Some said the US received a dose of its own medicine, while some criticised Donald Trump for his call to protest the election outcome, resulting in the US Capitol mayhem.

Trump supporters marched from a rally near the White House to the Capitol and stormed the building. People were seen breaking windows and pressing past barricades to get inside. The Capitol building was locked down and police moved in with guns drawn as Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations. National Guard troops were deployed and a citywide curfew called for shortly after dusk, as rioters continued to occupy the seat of Congress for hours.

US Representative Ilhan Omar said that she will draw up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. "We can't allow him to remain in office, it's a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath," she said. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also echoed Omar's sentiments.

Leaders from across the world condemned the US Capitol violence. "Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a tweet called the events in the US Congress a "disgrace", saying the United States stood for democracy around the world and that was it was "vital" now that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.

"We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of Government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition," said Australian PM Scott Morrison while Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said, "I think the American democratic institutions are strong, and hopefully everything will return to normal shortly."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, "Democracy - the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob. Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail."

After much mayhem at the US Capitol, Congress affirmed Joe Biden's victory. Claims of voter fraud remained unsubstantiated and have been rejected by the Supreme Court.

Netizens too criticised Trump and the police force for the chaos at the US Capitol:

If the United States saw what the United States is doing in the United States, the United States would invade the United States to liberate the United States from the tyranny of the United States â mohamad safa (@mhdksafa) January 6, 2021

Well said. This is a day to speak up for our Constitution and its values. We are proud to be a member of the @BizRoundtable. https://t.co/SmJ8Fsxvui â Brad Smith (@BradSmi) January 6, 2021

Today marks a sad and shameful chapter in our nationâs history. Those responsible for this insurrection should be held to account, and we must complete the transition to President-elect Bidenâs administration. Itâs especially when they are challenged that our ideals matter most. â Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 7, 2021

Anyone who voted for this tragic shitty narcissist mess of a president bears responsibility for this debacle today. He has shown you exactly who he was all along. You still supported him. You are complicit in the attempted destruction of the country. You are not a patriot. â John Legend (@johnlegend) January 7, 2021

âWeâre not asking you to shoot them like you shoot us weâre asking you NOT to shoot us like you DONâT shoot them!â Just gonna leave this with yâall!! Good night and God Bless! pic.twitter.com/XTsbGTBZS5 â Leslie Jones ð¦ (@Lesdoggg) January 7, 2021

This was the capitolâs security when there were black protestors on the streets pic.twitter.com/WpYT2Lz0md â William LeGate ðºð¸ (@williamlegate) January 6, 2021

President Trump is responsible for todayâs domestic terrorist attack on our capitol.



The cabinet must meet tonight and invoke the 25th amendment so when he wakes up he is no longer President of the United States. â Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) January 7, 2021

Donald Trump should be removed from office and prosecuted for the many crimes he has committed. â JuliÃ¡n Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2021

We have today witnessed what I think may be the highest of high crimes a President has ever committed agains the United States and its Constitution. An insurrection- encouraging a mob to advance on the Capitol to interrupt the transfer of power. I can't get over it. â Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) January 7, 2021

Just walking out like their tour of the Capitol is done & they all had a great time....



....Yet it was a coup attempt & no one was arrested. I wonder why.... ð¤ https://t.co/UykKy7Ua5R â Dr. Kristin Gorski (@KristinGorski) January 7, 2021

