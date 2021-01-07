'Why Indian flag?': Tricolour seen during US Capitol clashes, angers Indians

Thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump gathered in front of the Capitol Hill building in Washington DC on Wednesday, forcing emergency evacuation at both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The incident happened when the chambers were preparing to certify President-elect Joe Bidens' electoral win. The protest led to the killing of four people, while 42 others got arrested.

Interestingly, a person holding the Indian Tricolour was also seen among the thousands of protestors who carried the American flag. Soon, the picture went viral. It angered several Indians and they took to Twitter to lodge their protest.

"Why is there an Indian flag there??? This is one fight we definitely don't need to participate in," tweeted BJP Parliamentarian Varun Gandhi.





Why is there an Indian flag there??? This is one fight we definitely donât need to participate in... pic.twitter.com/1dP2KtgHvf â Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) January 7, 2021

Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said: "Whoever is waiving this Indian flag should feel ashamed. Don't use our tricolor to participate in such violent & criminal acts in another country."

Whoever is waving this Indian flag should feel ashamed. Donât use our tricolour to participate in such violent & criminal acts in another country. pic.twitter.com/CuBMkq9Siu â Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 7, 2021

According to a Reuters report, protestors forced their way past metal security barricades, broke windows and scaled walls to fight their way into the Capitol. Some rioters besieged the House of Representatives chamber, while lawmakers were inside, banging on its doors and forcing suspension of the certification debate. Security officers piled furniture against the chamber's door and drew their pistols before helping lawmakers and others escape.

Also read: World leaders express shock as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Also read: 'Distressed' to see rioting in US Capitol, says PM Modi

Also read: Joe Biden to be sworn in as US President; Congress accepts Electoral College results