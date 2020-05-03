China mocks US' response to coronavirus in short animation 'Once Upon a Virus'

China has released a short animation film, featuring Lego-like figures mocking the US' response to the coronavirus epidemic. There are two Lego-like figures, representing both the countries, engaged in a war of words. The film released by China's official Xinhua news agency suggests that China did everything in its power to warn the global community of the coronavirus breakout but the US never took the alerts seriously. And when cases escalated outside China, the US blamed the country for hiding facts, the video suggests. It also mocked the US' decision to cut funding for WHO.

The video begins with red curtains opening to reveal the figures talking about the breakout of coronavirus. "We discovered a new virus," says the Chinese warrior. "So what?" says the Lego-like Statue of Liberty, adding "It's only a flu."

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: Lockdown 3.0! Highest 1-day jump with 2,644 cases; IAF salutes corona heroes

China's "wear a mask" warning is countered with the US' "don't wear a mask". China says "stay at home", to which the US says "it's violating human rights". The video shows the US calling China's temporary hospitals "concentration camps". When China says it is time to lockdown, the US replies, "How barbaric!"

When China flags how coronavirus is taking a toll on its medical system, the US calls them "backward" and then mocks them as a "third world country" when China says that the virus is killing its doctors.

"It'll magically go away in April," says the US when China alerts them that the virus is airborne.

China: We discovered a new virus. America: So what? China: It's Dangerous America: It's only a Flu China: Wear a Mask America: Don't wear a Mask ... pic.twitter.com/Qxugv8z73J - China Xinhua News (@XHNews) April 30, 2020

When in March, China's corona cases start dropping, the US says that it is impossible since Italy is suffering so much. The US then blames China for "lying" to them and "hiding facts", the video shows. China continues to argue that they made the data public.

As the war of words continues, the Statue of Liberty begins to change colour due to fever and is hooked to an intravenous drip.

"Are you listening to yourselves?" asks China to which the US says, "We are always correct, even though we contradict ourselves." "That's what I love about you Americans, your consistency," says the Chinese Lego-warrior.

Also read: Lockdown 3.0: Armed forces say 'Thank You' to corona warriors; check out latest visuals from different states

The video comes as the United States continues to accuse China of misleading the world about the severity of the outbreak. It has also called for an international inquiry into the origins of the virus.

In an interview with Reuters, Trump said he believes China's handling of the coronavirus pandemic is proof that Beijing "will do anything they can" to make him lose his re-election bid in November.

Lego's press office wrote in an emailed statement on Saturday: "We werent involved in making the animation in any way."

Also read: Lockdown 3.0: PM Modi discusses plan to spur growth in MSMEs as India heads for partial reopening

Also read: Major milestone! India conducts 1 million coronavirus tests