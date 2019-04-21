Sri Lanka blasts: Two more explosions rock Colombo hours after serial blasts

Two more explosions rocked capital city Colombo hours after the series of six explosions rocked churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. The seventh explosion hit a hotel in Sri Lankan capital's southern suburb near the Colombo Zoo, killing two persons, police said. Details regarding the eighth blast are still awaited.

The seventh blast occurred at a hotel opposite the Zoo, Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

Two people have died and the injured are being shifted to the Colombo South Hospital, he said.

The Zoo was closed for the public after the blast.

Earlier in the morning, 160 people were killed in six near simultaneous and coordinated explosions that rocked three churches and three luxury hotels frequented by tourists in Sri Lanka, in one of the deadliest blasts in the country's history.

ALSO READ:Sri Lanka blasts: 185 dead in multiple explosions in churches, hotels on Easter