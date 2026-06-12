15 minutes extra to complete exam, more space for rough work: Check NTA's guidelines for NEET UG 2026 retest

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a series of student-friendly measures for the NEET UG 2026 examination, scheduled to be held on June 21, in an effort to improve the test-taking experience while maintaining fairness and security standards. The changes were detailed in a public notice issued on June 12 and come after feedback received from candidates over the years.

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One of the most significant changes is the extension of the examination window from 180 minutes to 195 minutes. The exam will now be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. According to the NTA, the additional 15 minutes account for mandatory examination formalities such as attendance marking and invigilation procedures, ensuring that students can utilise the full intended examination time without administrative activities cutting into their writing time.

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The agency has also increased the space available for rough work in the question paper booklet. Candidates will now receive four rough-work pages instead of two, providing more room for calculations, diagrams, and problem-solving during the examination. This change is expected to benefit students tackling physics and chemistry sections that often require extensive calculations.

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Another major modification concerns the design of the question paper booklet. Earlier, rough-work pages were provided only at the end of the booklet. Under the revised format, two rough-work pages will be placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning, while two additional pages will remain at the end. The new layout has been introduced in both English and regional language versions of the paper, allowing candidates to use whichever pages are most convenient during the examination.

In its notice, the NTA stated that even small improvements in examination design can positively impact the experience of candidates appearing for a high-stakes test such as NEET. The agency said the measures have been introduced to make the examination process more comfortable and candidate-friendly while upholding the highest standards of fairness and security.

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Candidates have been advised to carefully read the instructions provided in their admit cards and information bulletins and cooperate with examination staff for the smooth conduct of the test. The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled for June 21 amid heightened security arrangements, following the cancellation of the earlier exam due to paper leak allegations. Authorities have implemented multiple safeguards, including stricter monitoring and enhanced logistics, to ensure the integrity of the examination process.