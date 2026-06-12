SpaceX IPO: 'We want to take you to the Moon, Mars and beyond' — Elon Musk on historic listing

Following the market debut of SpaceX, founder Elon Musk said the company is focused on taking the fiction out of science fiction (sci-fi) and creating an exciting, inspiring future for everyone.

"We want to be able to take anyone who wants to go to the moon, anyone who wants to go to Mars, or anywhere in the solar system, and maybe beyond the solar system at some point. We want to be able to take you there. Not just a few astronauts, I mean, you. Literally you. SpaceX wants to be able to take you to the moon, take you to Mars, and ultimately beyond. And I’m confident at this point that with the incredible team that we have here at SpaceX, we will do that for you," he stated in a video post on X (formerly Twitter).

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The historic stock market debut of SpaceX has rewritten the record books for initial public offerings (IPOs).

The listing, widely termed as the largest IPO in history, has propelled Musk to an unprecedented level of personal wealth, with several estimates suggesting he has become -- at least on paper -- the world's first trillionaire.

SpaceX priced its IPO at $135 per share, raising around $75 billion and valuing the aerospace and satellite giant at approximately $1.77 trillion.

The blockbuster listing eclipses previous IPO records, including Saudi Aramco's 2019 debut, and instantly places SpaceX among the world's most valuable publicly traded companies.

While SpaceX is best known for its reusable rockets and ambitious plans, investors increasingly view the company as a diversified technology giant.

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Its Starlink satellite network serves millions of users globally and has become a major revenue engine, while its growing footprint in AI-related infrastructure has added another layer to its valuation story.