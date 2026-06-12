Vodafone Idea shares jump over 25% in a month; can this bullish move continue?

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd surged 5.08 per cent on Friday to settle at Rs 14.90. At this closing level, the telecom stock has gained 25.32 per cent over the past month and rallied 98.93 per cent in the last one year.

The recent upmove comes amid renewed optimism surrounding the company's fundraising plans and efforts to strengthen its operations. Kumar Mangalam Birla, in his first address to Vodafone Idea shareholders after taking over as the telecom operator's non-executive Chairman last month, expressed confidence about the company's future while acknowledging the challenges ahead.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"In my annual reflections, I had said tough times don't last; tough companies do. Those words resonate more strongly with our company today," Birla stated.

Maintaining that better days lie ahead, he also highlighted the challenges facing the company. "But I still believe that we are at a point of inflexion," he added.

"Across operations, customer service and network expansion, the company is pursuing its priorities with discipline and purpose. The benefits of sustained investments in network and infrastructure and rollout are now becoming increasingly visible, reflecting a stronger operational performance and improved customer service," he also stated.

A key development for the company was the approval of promoter funding worth Rs 4,730 crore at its extraordinary general meeting (EGM). Shareholders cleared the proposal for investment through Suryaja Investments, a promoter-owned entity, via equity-convertible warrants priced at Rs 11 per warrant.

Advertisement

According to the company, Rs 1,730 crore from the proposed funding will be deployed towards capital expenditure, while the remaining Rs 3,000 crore will be utilised for debt reduction.

Following the conversion of warrants, the promoter group's stake is expected to increase from 9.6 per cent to 13 per cent. The combined shareholding of the Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group Plc is projected to rise to around 28.5 per cent.

As a result, the government's stake in Vodafone Idea is expected to decline to around 47 per cent from the current 49 per cent level.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, "Several positive developments have taken place for Vodafone Idea this year. Investors with a high risk appetite may continue to hold the stock. Going forward, it will be important to monitor how the company's subscriber base improves over the next couple of quarters. The pace of its 5G rollout and growth in ARPU (average revenue per user) will also be key factors to watch."

Advertisement

Technical view

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted, "Vodafone has exhibited strong upward momentum, rebounding significantly from the Rs 9.50 zone and decisively moving above all key EMAs, indicating an improvement in trend strength. The stock has delivered a breakout after breaking above Rs 12 level and appears poised to hit Rs 17, which would act as the next major resistance area. However, given the sharp vertical rally, some profit-booking cannot be ruled out, warranting a cautious approach. On the downside, the Rs 13–13.50 range is expected to provide immediate support, while the breakout neckline near Rs 12 should serve as a strong structural support zone."

According to AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "The stock is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 13.73. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 15.25 could lead to an upside target of Rs 16.7 in the near term."