After NEET-UG paper leak, IGNOU question papers sold for ₹199? Details here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has asked its regional centres to tighten examination security after complaints that question papers for some subjects in the ongoing June-July 2026 term-end examinations were being offered on Telegram for ₹199 a paper. The university said it had not cancelled any examination and had found no evidence of a leak.

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In a June 4 communication to regional directors, IGNOU's student evaluation division said learners had complained about people claiming to possess question papers and offering them for sale online. The communication included screenshots of chats in which papers were allegedly being shared and sold.

“The official has received an email dated June 3 from Ignou learners. The mail raises a serious concern regarding widespread claims circulating on the Telegram channel, wherein certain individuals are allegedly charging money and promising question papers. In order to avoid such complaints, you are requested to direct your examination centre superintendents to follow the instructions carefully,” the email, as accessed by The Times of India, read.

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The email mentioned that question papers for macroeconomics analysis and other subjects could be obtained through a Telegram channel for Rs 199 per subject. It told recipients not to share the papers further, claimed access to question papers up to two hours before the exam, and also offered solutions where possible. IGNOU said the complaint was immediately referred to the police.

In its response, the university said, “As of date, no information regarding any alleged question paper leakage has been received from any regional centre, examination centre, or any other reliable source. Therefore, there is no evidence at present to substantiate the claim of a question paper leak; hence, constituting an inquiry committee does not arise,” it said.

Faculty members said centres were told to strengthen security by deploying observers, restricting the use of mobile phones by staff, preventing unauthorised access and keeping confidential question papers in the personal custody of centre superintendents.

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The allegations have surfaced amid scrutiny of Telegram over alleged exam leak channels after the NEET-UG 2026 controversy. In a separate lapse on June 9, after the 10 am session had begun, the university told centres not to use a question paper sent for a master's-level examination and asked them to download the correct one from its portal instead.

Teachers alleged that some centres may have used the wrong paper before the correction reached them. IGNOU said that about 200 centres had received the incorrect paper, but it was discarded and replaced before the examination was conducted, and that no centre held the exam with the wrong paper. The June-July examinations are being held from June 1 to July 21 in two daily sessions.