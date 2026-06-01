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NHPC OFS opens June 2 as govt sets ₹71 floor price for up to 6% stake sale 

NHPC OFS opens June 2 as govt sets ₹71 floor price for up to 6% stake sale 

According to the announcement, the OFS will open for non-retail investors on June 2, while retail investors can place their bids on June 3.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 1, 2026 9:19 PM IST
NHPC OFS opens June 2 as govt sets ₹71 floor price for up to 6% stake sale NHPC, a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Power, is a key player in India’s hydropower and renewable energy space.

The Government of India has announced an offer for sale in NHPC Ltd, with a base offer of 3% equity and an additional 3% green shoe option in case of oversubscription. 

The floor price for the OFS has been fixed at ₹71 per share. 

The offer will open for non-retail investors on June 2, 2026. Retail investors will be able to participate in the OFS on June 3, 2026. 

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The stake sale gives the government the option to offload up to 6% equity in NHPC if the issue sees sufficient demand. 

According to the announcement, the OFS will open for non-retail investors on June 2, while retail investors can place their bids on June 3.

The sale will be carried out through the stock exchange mechanism in line with market regulations.

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NHPC, a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Power, is a key player in India’s hydropower and renewable energy space.

Investor response to the OFS will be closely tracked, given NHPC’s presence in the clean energy segment and the government’s continued thrust on infrastructure and energy-sector reforms.

The stake sale is also expected to aid the Centre’s disinvestment efforts for the current financial year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 1, 2026 9:19 PM IST
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