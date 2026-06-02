Top stocks in news: Alkem Labs, Ola, Wipro, NMDC, Acme Solar, PNC Infra, NHPC, Anant Raj

Indian equity benchmark indices took a U'-turn' to erase early gains and ended lower on Monday led by fresh geopolitical tensions, adding to the risk-off sentiments. The BSE Sensex dropped 508.40 points, or 0.68 per cent, to close at 74,267.34, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 165.15 points, or 0.70 per cent, to end at 23,382.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 02, 2026:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Alkem Laboratories: Samprada and Nanhamati Family Trust are likely to sell up to a 1.5 per cent stake in the pharma company via a block deal, valued around Rs 956 crore, with the floor price set at Rs 5,200 per share, suggest some media reports citing sources.

Wipro: The IT solutions major 's step-down subsidiary, Wipro IT Services, will acquire an additional 20 per cent stake in Aggne Global Inc. The transaction is expected to be completed by June 5. Wipro and Wipro IT Services had acquired a 60 per cent stake in Aggne Global IT Services and Aggne Global Inc, respectively in February 2024.

Ola Electric Mobility: The electric two-wheeler company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) on June 1 and set the floor price at Rs 37.74 per share.

Advertisement

NMDC: The state-owned iron ore miner reported provisional iron ore production of 5.31 million tonnes (MT) in May 2026, up 19.9 per cent YoY from 4.43 MT, while sales stood at 4.04 MT, down 6.9 per cent YoY from 4.34 MT.

PNC Infratech: The infra and EPC solutions player has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 194.4 crore from the Lucknow Development Authority, Uttar Pradesh, for the construction of a four-lane flyover with two loops and two ramps at the Shaheed Path intersection on the right-hand-side bank of the Gomti River in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on an EPC basis.

NHPC: The government will sell up to a 6 per cent stake in NHPC through an offer-for-sale (OFS), including a greenshoe option of 3 per cent. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 71 per share. The OFS opens for non-retail investors on June 2 and for retail investors on June 3.

Advertisement

Anant Raj: The real estate player will establish a framework for collaboration, agreement, and cooperation with HEPC, the Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation, Citizen Resource Information Department, and the Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Haryana.

Acme Solar Holdings: The renewable energy solutions player has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise fresh capital to raise up to Rs 2,800 crore via this route. The issue comprises a base size of Rs 2,600 crore, along with a green shoe option of Rs 200 crore. The indicative issue price has been set at Rs 279.50 per share, implying a 9 per cent discount to its previous close.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval to Mirae Asset Mutual Fund to acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.50 percent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in Equitas Small Finance Bank.

Black Box: The IT & digital solutions provider and AIONOS have announced a strategic alliance to help enterprises accelerate AI transformation, from infrastructure build-out to measurable business outcomes. The alliance combines Black Box's expertise in digital infra with AIONOS's applied AI platforms and domain-led solutions.

Advertisement

Canara Bank: The Central Government has appointed Brajesh Kumar Singh as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the state-run lender.

Cochin Shipyard: The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has approved the proposal to extend the additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director entrusted to Jose VJ, Director (Finance), for a further period of three months with effect from May 1.

Fino Payments Bank: The private bank has entered into a strategic partnership with Ezee.ai for the deployment of its AI-enabled Loan Origination System (LOS), Business Rules Engine (BRE), and collections management platform.

SoftTech Engineers: The IT company has collaborated with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to develop and launch CivitTWIN, India's first AI-powered Digital Approval Twin for building permits.

