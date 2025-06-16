Cleared UPSC prelims? Mains 2025 registration now open, last date June 25; Details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the registration process for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2025 from today, June 16. A total of 14,161 candidates who cleared the Preliminary round are now eligible to apply for the next stage.

Candidates can submit their applications through the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, until the registration deadline on June 25, 2025.

As per the official schedule, the CSE Mains examination will begin on August 22, 2025, and will be conducted over five days.

The application fee is ₹200 and must be paid during registration. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD categories, and all female applicants are exempted from the fee.

How to apply for UPSC CSE Mains 2025:

Visit the official website: upsc.gov.in

Click on the “UPSC CSE 2025 Mains Registration” link on the homepage

Complete initial registration and log in with credentials

Fill in the detailed application form with accurate details

Upload necessary documents and make the payment (if applicable)

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference

Applicants are advised to carefully read the instructions provided on the portal and ensure the accuracy of all submitted details to avoid any issues during the examination process.