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NEET PG 2026 image correction window opens: Fix errors by this date or risk rejection

NEET PG 2026 image correction window opens: Fix errors by this date or risk rejection

Candidates who do not make the required changes within the specified period risk having their applications cancelled, with NBEMS making it clear that another opportunity will not be provided

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 12:51 PM IST
NEET PG 2026 image correction window opens: Fix errors by this date or risk rejectionNEET PG 2026: NBEMS opens final image correction window till Aug 15

The clock is ticking for NEET PG 2026 candidates whose uploaded photographs, signatures or thumb impressions have failed to meet the required specifications. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened a final Selective Edit Window, giving affected applicants until August 15 at 11:55 PM to fix the discrepancies.

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The correction facility opened on August 12 at 1 PM. Candidates who do not make the required changes within the specified period risk having their applications cancelled, with NBEMS making it clear that another opportunity will not be provided.

What candidates need to check

Candidates should log in to the NBEMS website using their application credentials and check whether their uploaded photograph has been accepted or flagged for correction. The same scrutiny applies to signatures and thumb impressions.

The official notice states: ‘Such candidates are being granted a final opportunity to rectify their images between 12-08-2026 (01:00 PM) to 15-08-2026 (11:55 PM); failure to rectify these during the ‘Selective edit window' may result in the cancellation of their applications.’

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Applicants should ensure that every image complies with the specifications prescribed by NBEMS before submitting the corrected version.

Candidates have also been advised to keep the mobile number and email ID linked to their NEET PG 2026 application active through the examination, counselling and admission process.

NEET PG 2026 exam city slip released

Separately, NBEMS released the NEET PG 2026 test-city intimation slip on August 11, allowing candidates to know the city where they have been allotted an examination centre.

The postgraduate medical entrance exam is scheduled for August 30 and will be conducted in computer-based mode at centres across India.

NEET PG 2026 exam pattern changed

The 2026 examination will also follow a revised format. Candidates will face 180 multiple-choice questions, down from 200 earlier, with 210 minutes available to complete the test.

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The question paper will be divided into five sections, each containing 36 questions. Candidates will get 42 minutes for every section.

For candidates whose images have been flagged, however, the immediate priority is the correction window: August 15 is the final deadline to rectify the application images.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 12:51 PM IST
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