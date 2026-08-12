Chandrasekaran said the resolution for his reappointment was tabled by the Tata Sons board on February 24, 2026 but the proposal was not carried through because one of the board members did not support it. He probably referred to Noel Tata.

Chandrasekaran said, in the absence of unanimous support, he chose to defer the decision. He said it was six months since that board meeting, and no resolution has been reached till date.

"Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond February 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders," he said.

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Under these circumstances, Chandrasekaran said he has communicated to the Tata Sons Board that he has decided not to offer himself for reappointment when his term ends on Feb 20, 2027.

Chandrasekaran said he has asked the Board to decide on the succession soon to ensure a proper transition. "I am grateful for the support of all stakeholders," he said.