Tata group stocks, led by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, took a hit in Wednesday's trade after Chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran tendered his resignation, ahead of Tata Sons' annual general meeting scheduled for August 18.
Tata Sons is the promoter of TCS, owning 2,59,54,99,419 shares, or 71.74 per cent stake, in the largest domestic IT exporter TCS at the end of June quarter. The group's flagship declined 4.84 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,322 on BSE. With the latest fall, the sixth-most valued stock on Dalal Street has fallen 27.26 per cent year-to-date. Among other stocks, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) fell 2.01 per cent. Tata Consumer Products Ltd fell 1.6 per cent. It was followed by Titan Company Ltd (down 1.22 per cent), Tata Power Company Ltd , 1.09 per cent, Tata Steel Ltd (1.03 per cent) and Indian Hotels Co Ltd (down 0.84 per cent). An index, tracking Tata Group stocks, in fact fell 1.7 per cent today, so far.