Sensex, Nifty tumble; Tata Group stocks slip after N Chandrasekaran's resignation

At last check, the 30-share BSE Sensex pack was down 544.36 points or 0.70 per cent at 77,609.89, while the broader NSE Nifty50 index declined 174.95 points or 0.71 per cent to 24,296.75 level.

Broader indices were also trading lower, reflecting a cautious tone across the domestic equity market.

Chandrasekaran steps down

Chandrasekaran's resignation comes ahead of Tata Sons' annual general meeting (AGM), scheduled for August 18. He joined the board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and became its chairman in January 2017.

He joined the Tata Group in 1987 and subsequently became CEO and managing director of TCS in 2009. He moved to Tata Sons as chairman in 2017.

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Earlier in February, Tata Sons had postponed a decision on Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman. The development followed opposition from Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, the charitable arm of the Tata Group.

Chandrasekaran's departure comes against the backdrop of reported differences between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over issues including board representation and the group's strategic direction. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group's minority stake in Tata Sons has also been a subject of discussion involving the holding company and Tata Trusts.

Chandrasekaran's statement:

"I have completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group. I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution. Leading Tata Sons over the past decade has been a great honour and a profound responsibility.

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My current tenure as the Chairman of Tata Sons comes to an end on Feb 20, 2027. Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended the extension of my next term for a period of five years, which was recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board. Subsequently, the resolution was tabled in the Tata Sons Board on Feb 24, 2026.

However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the Board Members did not support it, and in the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision.

It has been 6 months since that Board meeting, and no resolution has been reached till date. Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond Feb 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders.

Under these circumstances, earlier today, I have communicated to the Tata Sons Board, that I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on Feb 20, 2027. I have asked the Board to decide on the succession soon to ensure a proper transition.

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I am grateful for the support of all stakeholders.

Warm regards,

Chandra"

Meanwhile, market breadth remained weak, with 1,955 of the 3,240 stocks traded on NSE declining, while 1,188 advanced and 97 remained unchanged.