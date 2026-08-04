NEET UG 2026 counselling opens August 5 with new Freeze and Float upgrade system; Here's what it means

Four rounds, entirely online

The counselling process will run in four rounds, Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and the Stray Vacancy Round, conducted entirely online by MCC. Candidates must register on the MCC portal, fill and lock their choices, upload documents, and follow the revised reporting rules closely, since errors can result in seat cancellation or forfeiture of the security deposit.

Who can apply

Candidates who've qualified NEET UG 2026 and meet National Medical Commission (NMC) eligibility norms can take part in MCC counselling. Registration must happen through the MCC portal, applications via any other channel won't be accepted. Only one counselling application is allowed per candidate; multiple registrations can lead to cancellation.

Seats covered under MCC counselling

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15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in participating government medical and dental colleges

100% seats in AIIMS

100% seats in JIPMER

100% seats in Deemed Universities

Central Universities, including BHU, AMU and Delhi University

ESIC colleges

AFMC (registration only)

BSc Nursing seats in Central Institutes

State quota seats continue to be handled by respective state counselling authorities.

The new Freeze and Float system, explained

After seat allotment, candidates now get two options:

Freeze: Candidates happy with their allotted seat must report physically to the institute, complete document verification and confirm admission.

Candidates happy with their allotted seat must report physically to the institute, complete document verification and confirm admission. Float: Candidates hoping to upgrade in the next round can opt for online document verification instead, uploading all required documents on the MCC portal without visiting the college immediately.

The change is meant to cut down on repeated travel and streamline the process.

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How the process works

The broad sequence:

online registration

payment of counselling fee and security deposit

choice filling and locking

seat allotment based on NEET rank, reservation and preferences

document upload

physical reporting (Freeze) or online verification (Float)

participation in later rounds, if eligible.

Only candidates who complete registration and pay the fee can move forward.

Upgrades and round-wise rules

Candidates can seek upgradation up to Round 3, but those who join a seat allotted in Round 3 cannot resign or take part in further counselling. Seats are not reverted to states after Round 2 under the current scheme.

Exit or resignation is allowed for seats allotted in Round 1 and Round 2, but not in Round 3. If a candidate is allotted a seat in the second or later rounds and fails to join, or if admission is cancelled due to incorrect information or missing documents, the security deposit is forfeited.

Reservation policy under the 15% AIQ

SC – 15%

ST – 7.5%

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) – 27%

EWS – 10%

PwD – 5% horizontal reservation

AIQ seats are domicile-free, meaning candidates from any state can compete for them.

Documents to keep ready

Candidates should have the same details submitted during NEET UG registration ready, along with all mandatory counselling certificates. Information entered during NEET registration is pre-filled and cannot be edited by MCC. Clear scanned copies must be uploaded within the stipulated window; blurred, incomplete or inconsistent documents can prompt queries from the allotted institute or even lead to seat cancellation if unresolved in time.