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Missing PF account? Here's how EPFO's service history can save taxpayers time and hassle

Missing PF account? Here's how EPFO's service history can save taxpayers time and hassle

If you've switched jobs multiple times, the feature allows you to check whether all your previous employers and service periods are reflected in your UAN

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 12:56 PM IST
Missing PF account? Here's how EPFO's service history can save taxpayers time and hassleEPFO has introduced the Service History feature on its upgraded Unified Member Portal

Many salaried taxpayers change jobs several times during their careers. While the Universal Account Number (UAN) was introduced to simplify Provident Fund (PF) management, older PF accounts or employment records may sometimes remain unlinked due to incomplete transfers, incorrect employer details, or legacy records created before UAN became mandatory. Such gaps often come to light only when employees file PF withdrawal claims, transfer requests, or apply for pension benefits, causing delays and additional paperwork.

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To address this, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced the Service History feature on its upgraded Unified Member Portal. The digital tool provides taxpayers with a consolidated record of their employment history, helping them verify whether all previous employers and PF accounts are correctly linked to their UAN. By identifying missing records early, members can get discrepancies corrected before filing claims, making PF withdrawals, transfers, and pension processing significantly smoother.

READ THIS: Think PMS is only for HNIs? India's largest portfolio management client is EPFO; check details

EPFO's Service History feature

The Service History feature is a new facility available on EPFO's upgraded Unified Member Portal. It displays a member's complete employment history linked to their UAN, including previous and current employers, dates of joining and exit, and EPF, as well as Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) service records in one place.

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How can this feature help taxpayers find an old PF account?

If you've switched jobs multiple times, the feature allows you to check whether all your previous employers and service periods are reflected in your UAN. If an employer or employment period is missing, it could indicate that an old PF account has not been linked properly. This helps members identify forgotten or unlinked accounts before filing withdrawal or transfer requests.

How do you access the Service History feature?

Follow these steps:

  • Log in to the EPFO Unified Member Portal using your UAN and password.
  • Complete OTP authentication through your registered mobile number.
  • Open the Service History section.
  • Review your employment records and download them, if required.
  • What should you check in your Service History?

DON'T MISS: EPF member passed away? Here's how family members can claim provident fund, pension and insurance benefits

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Members should verify:

  • Previous and current employer details.
  • Dates of joining and exit.
  • EPF and EPS membership records.
  • Missing employment periods.
  • Incorrect personal or service details.

What if your old PF account is still missing?

If an earlier employer or PF account does not appear in the Service History:

  • Contact your previous employer to verify your Member ID or earlier UAN.
  • Ask the employer to update or retrieve the missing records through the EPFO employer portal.
  • If required, use EPFO's Aadhaar-based E-PRAAPTI platform to trace forgotten PF accounts and link them to your current UAN.

ALSO READ: Over 1 lakh EPFO subscribers set for automatic PF refunds as Centre verifies dormant accounts: Report

    Why is this feature important?

    Accurate service records are essential for:

    • PF withdrawals.
    • Automatic PF transfers.
    • Pension eligibility.
    • Faster claim settlement.
    • Maintaining continuity of service across multiple employers.

    A consolidated employment history also reduces dependence on physical records from former employers and makes it easier to identify discrepancies before they become claim-related issues.

    ABOUT THE AUTHOR

    Business Today Desk
    Business Today Desk

    Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

    Published on: Aug 4, 2026 12:56 PM IST
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