Noose tightens around Coempt! After CBSE, over 3 lakh students impacted due to irregularities in Nagpur university exams

All is not well for the Hyderabad-based Coempt Edu Tek Pvt Ltd as the firm is facing scrutiny over alleged examination-related irregularities at the Nagpur University. The company handled the university's pre- and post-examination work in 2025-26 after securing a three-year contract worth approximately ₹5 crore, The Times of India reported.

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Coempt Edu Tek is already on the radar due to the controversy around CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system to evaluate class 12 answer scripts. Over 3 lakh students have been impacted ever since the firm took over the examination operations at the university.

The company faces allegations of errors in marksheets, incorrect calculations and subject mismatches, glitches in the exam process, allegedly using false documents in the bidding process, as well as delays in result processing and academic schedules.

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Some problems reported by students during the summer examination include, but are not limited to, hall tickets issued more than 24 hours before exams, wrong subjects showing on admit cards, and technical glitches during exams.

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The students have demanded that pending results be immediately declared, accountability of the exam department, an independent inquiry into the role and functioning of Coempt, justice for students affected by administrative and technical errors, as well as a transparent examination and evaluation process.

Following this, the Nagpur University was forced to conduct summer exams again using corrected marksheets. Such delays have impacted the admission cycle, revaluation processes and higher-education applications.

Besides this, affiliated colleges have also flagged separate issues with Coempt's software. An examination official told the publication that the section on student exam fees is replete with errors.

"Basic addition of student exam fees is riddled with errors. Instead of ₹96,000, the portal showed ₹9.6 lakh as payment collected. It's just trauma for students since Coempt took over," the official said.

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After student protests, the university has served a legal notice to Coempt and formed a three-member panel to probe the matter. The Maharashtra higher and technical education department has also sought an explanation from the university.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) accused Coempt of giving fake documents to get the contract. The NSUI alleged that the firm was previously blacklisted by Telangana universities.

Meanwhile, Manmohan Bajpai, a university senate member heading the inquiry panel, said that two hearings with Coempt officials took place.

"They blamed the previous agency for not handing over student data, which caused delays and blunders in marksheets. But the same problems are being encountered in summer exams too," Bajpai said.

He added that further hearings were deferred until the end of summer exams and that the vice chancellor asked the panel to identify any university officials who might have been complicit in the alleged irregularities.