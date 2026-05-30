India among most resilient economies, but crude oil and rupee pressures remain: Govt report

India remains one of the world's most resilient major economies despite escalating geopolitical tensions and a challenging global environment, supported by strong services exports, record foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, adequate foodgrain stocks, comfortable foreign exchange reserves and stable labour market conditions, according to the Department of Economic Affairs' (DEA) Monthly Economic Review for May 2026.

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However, the report warned that elevated crude oil prices, rising wholesale inflation, rupee depreciation and the risk of a below-normal monsoon could pose significant challenges to growth and inflation in FY27.

The assessment comes at a time when the global economy is grappling with the economic fallout of the ongoing West Asia conflict, which has disrupted energy markets, pushed up transportation costs and revived inflationary pressures across several countries.

Strong fundamentals vs external shocks

According to the report, India's domestic economy has continued to demonstrate resilience even as many advanced and emerging economies face slowing growth and tighter financial conditions.

High-frequency indicators such as e-way bill generation, manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) readings, electricity consumption and automobile sales remained in expansionary territory during April 2026, reflecting sustained economic activity.

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One of the biggest strengths highlighted in the report is India's services sector. Total exports rose 13.6% year-on-year to $80.8 billion in April 2026, with services exports growing 13.4% to $37.2 billion. The robust performance of services exports helped significantly narrow the overall trade deficit despite a rise in merchandise imports.

India's growing network of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) has further strengthened the country's position as a global services hub. The report noted that more than 2,100 GCCs currently operate in India, employing around 2.35 million people and generating nearly $98 billion in revenue.

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Record FDI

Despite geopolitical uncertainty and volatile global capital flows, foreign investors continue to show confidence in India's long-term growth story.

Gross FDI inflows reached a record $94.5 billion in FY26, up 17.3% from the previous year. The government said the historic inflows reflect sustained international investor interest in India's economic prospects and manufacturing capabilities.

The report also highlighted the importance of India's foreign exchange reserves, which remain at comfortable levels and provide a critical buffer against external shocks, currency volatility and global financial market turbulence.

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Meanwhile, labour market indicators remain stable, supported by sustained hiring across manufacturing and services sectors and continued investment commitments in areas such as semiconductors, electronics, automobiles and defence manufacturing.

Oil and West Asia conflict

While India's macroeconomic position remains strong, the report cautioned that external risks are becoming more pronounced.

The sharp rise in global energy prices following the West Asia conflict remains a major concern for an oil-importing nation like India. Elevated crude prices have already contributed to a surge in wholesale inflation, which climbed to 8.3% in April 2026, the highest level in 42 months.

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Although consumer inflation remains relatively contained at 3.48%, the report warned that rising input costs and higher fuel prices could gradually pass through to retail prices in the coming months.

The Indian rupee has also come under pressure. The currency depreciated nearly 5% against the US dollar between late February and late May, reflecting rising crude oil import costs, foreign portfolio investor outflows and global risk aversion.

Monsoon outlook

Another key risk highlighted by the report is the monsoon outlook. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected rainfall at around 92% of the long-period average, raising concerns about a potentially below-normal monsoon season.

While India currently has ample foodgrain stocks and healthy reservoir levels, any significant rainfall deficiency could trigger food inflation, weaken rural demand and impact overall economic growth.

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The report concluded that India enters FY27 from a position of relative strength compared with many global peers. However, policymakers will need to remain vigilant as rising oil prices, wholesale inflation, rupee weakness and weather-related uncertainties could test the economy's resilience in the months ahead.