UPSC 2024 Interview: Schedule postponed due to Delhi Assembly Elections. Here is the new date 

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the postponement of the Personality Test for the Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE 2024) that was originally scheduled for February 5, 2025. The change has been made in light of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, which are set to take place on the same day.

According to the official notification, “Due to the notification of the Delhi Assembly elections on 05.02.2025, the Personality Tests of the Civil Services Exam 2024 scheduled for 05.02.2025 will now be held on Saturday, 08 Feb 2025.”

As a result, 48 candidates who were supposed to appear for the UPSC CSE interview on February 5 will now attend their Personality Test on February 8.

The UPSC has already commenced the interview phase for the Civil Services Examination, with a total of 2,845 candidates being invited to appear for the interview. The interviews will be conducted between January 7 and April 17.

Candidates assigned to morning sessions are required to report by 9:00 am, while those allocated to afternoon sessions must report by 1:00 pm.

The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 will be held in a single phase on February 5, with the election results expected to be declared on February 8. It is important to note that no interviews are scheduled for February 8.

Candidates who wish to view the official notice can visit the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. On the homepage, they can find a link to the UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024 date notice, which will open a PDF document containing all the relevant details. This PDF can be downloaded for future reference.

Each year, lakhs of aspirants prepare for the prestigious civil services exam, with 10-15 lakh candidates participating in the UPSC Prelims. The UPSC examination is conducted in three stages: the Prelims, the Mains, and the Interview. Candidates must successfully clear the first two rounds before being called for the interview stage.

For those preparing for the UPSC CSE interview, it is crucial to stay updated on current affairs, including topics related to entertainment, sports, technology, and more. Questions can cover any subject, and candidates may be asked about any event or issue from anywhere in the world.

The UPSC interviews for the 2025 cycle are being held at the UPSC Office in Dholpur House, Delhi, from January 7 to April 17.