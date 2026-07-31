15,423 engineering seats vacant after JoSAA as CSAB opens fresh admission window for JEE aspirants

Admissions through CSAB Special Counselling will be based on candidates’ JEE Main 2026 All India Rank (AIR).

GFTIs account for the highest vacancies

Government-Funded Technical Institutes have the largest share of vacant seats with 6,945 openings.

The remaining vacancies are distributed across:

NITs: 4,611 seats

IIITs: 3,628 seats

IIEST Shibpur: 239 seats

Of the total available seats, 13,156 are open under the gender-neutral category, while 2,267 seats are reserved for female candidates.

Over 3,000 Computer Science seats remain vacant

Despite being among the most preferred engineering branches, Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) also has a large number of unfilled seats after JoSAA.

A total of 3,098 CSE seats are available through the special round, including:

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GFTIs: 1,405 seats

IIITs: 1,173 seats

NITs: 503 seats

IIEST Shibpur: 17 seats

For NITs, the vacant seats include 2,372 seats under the Other State quota, 2,081 under the Home State quota, and 158 seats across the Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh quotas.

Who can participate?

The CSAB special round is open to candidates who have a valid JEE Main 2026 rank and fulfil the required eligibility conditions.

The counselling gives students who could not secure a seat during JoSAA, or those looking for better options among centrally funded institutes, another chance to participate in the admission process.

CSAB 2026 important dates

The registration window opened on July 28, 2026, and candidates can submit applications until August 3 at 10 am.

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The key milestones are:

Mock seat allotment: July 31

Choice filling deadline: August 5, 2 pm

Round 1 allotment: August 6

Online reporting and document verification: August 6–10

Round 2 allotment: August 12

Round 2 reporting: August 12–14

Physical reporting at institutes: August 13–18

Candidates are advised to complete registration within the deadline and carefully rank their preferred choices, as allotment will depend on their JEE Main rank, eligibility and seat availability.