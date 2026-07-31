Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
FIIs on a buying spree for three days: Analyst decodes renewed interest 

FIIs on a buying spree for three days: Analyst decodes renewed interest 

FIIs bought equities worth Rs 3,623 crore on July 30, Rs 2981.87 crore on July 29 and Rs 755.33 crore on July 28, according to NSE data.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 12:35 PM IST
FIIs on a buying spree for three days: Analyst decodes renewed interest Since the market's peak in September 2024, overseas investors have withdrawn nearly $58 billion from Indian stocks in 22 months.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), which have sold equities worth Rs 2.64 lakh crore in 2026, are indicating a trend reversal for the last three sessions. FIIs bought equities worth Rs 3,623 crore on July 30, Rs 2981.87 crore on July 29 and Rs 755.33 crore on July 28, according to NSE data.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Record DII inflows offset $58 billion FII selloff: Top sectors revealed

Decoding the likely reason for renewed FII interest in Indian equities, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, “A significant feature of recent stock market trends in countries like the U.S. and South Korea has been the unusually huge volatility in stock price movements. Tech stocks are witnessing huge volatility in response to quarterly results, expectations and unprecedented speculative trading. In South Korea, particularly, volatility is excessive. Two stocks in Kospi - Samsung and SK Hynix - which account for 52% of Kospi’s market capitalisation have been moving up and down sharply. In early trade this morning Kospi is up by 16% driven by 25% spike in Samsung and 21% spike in SK Hynix.

Advertisement

Double digit up moves and down moves at the index level are very rare. But this is happening now in South Korea, that too frequently. Institutional investors don’t like this  kind of huge volatility which might impact their performance. This may be one reason why FIIs have turned buyers in India in recent days."

According to a MOFSL study, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have continued to reduce their exposure to Indian equities, weighed down by geopolitical tensions, slowing earnings momentum and relatively expensive market valuations.

Since the market's peak in September 2024, overseas investors have withdrawn nearly $58 billion from Indian stocks in 22 months. Despite the sustained foreign selling, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have more than offset the outflows, investing a record $166 billion during the same period.

Advertisement

The resilience of the Indian market has also been supported by strong retail participation. Monthly inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs) have remained robust at around $3 billion, providing a steady stream of domestic liquidity and helping cushion the impact of FII outflows.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 12:33 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more