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World Bank warns of increasing flight disruptions at Delhi airport but the reason's one you might not have expected

World Bank warns of increasing flight disruptions at Delhi airport but the reason's one you might not have expected

World Bank warns that in the coming years Indian airports are likely to see an increasing number of instances of operation disruptions.

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Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 1:17 PM IST
World Bank warns of increasing flight disruptions at Delhi airport but the reason's one you might not have expectedWorld Bank has a warning for Indian airports

Indian airports could witness increasing cases of disruption of aviation operations. The reason is one you might not have expected. According to a World Bank report, extreme heat could increasingly disrupt aviation operations in India over the coming years, with New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport projected to experience temperatures approaching or exceeding 50°C for multiple days each year by 2030.

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The report, 'A Livable Future: A New Climate Reality for South Asian Cities', says rising temperatures are becoming a growing challenge for transport infrastructure across South Asia, affecting roads, railways and airports alike.

For aviation, the report warns that extremely high temperatures reduce air density, which affects both aircraft lift and engine performance. Under such conditions, airlines may have to reduce passenger loads, carry less cargo or burn additional fuel to achieve safe take-off.

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"New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is among a small number of major airports globally projected to face temperatures near or above 50°C for multiple days per year by 2030," the report states.

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The report says heat is already degrading transport infrastructure across the region. Roads and airport runways surfaced with inadequate bitumen grades can soften and deform under prolonged high temperatures. It cites Bangladesh's highways melting during the 2024 heatwaves and notes that sections of India's Mumbai–Nagpur Expressway developed severe rutting within two years of opening because of unsuitable asphalt specifications. Steel railway tracks can also expand and buckle, forcing speed restrictions and disrupting services.

Beyond physical infrastructure, the report says extreme heat also changes travel patterns. On particularly hot days, passengers postpone journeys or shift from public transport to private vehicles, affecting ridership and revenues for bus and metro operators. Heat-related illnesses among transport workers can also affect operations. In Kolkata, for example, bus operators rescheduled services during the hottest hours as driver illness and declining midday ridership disrupted operations.

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The report notes that poorer commuters remain disproportionately exposed. In Mumbai, 63% of poor households walk to work, while a Delhi Metro study found commuters spend around 38% of their total trip time walking, increasing exposure to extreme heat.

It recommends designing transport systems with shaded bus stops, better-ventilated vehicles and access to drinking water to improve both public health and transport system performance.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 1:17 PM IST
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