CBSE third language rule challenged in SC: What is new 3-language rule for Classes 9, 10? All you need to know

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s revised three-language framework for Classes 9 and 10 has triggered fresh debate among parents, schools and education experts over academic burden, teacher availability and the future role of English in Indian classrooms.

The policy, announced on May 15 in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023, will come into effect for Class 9 students from July 1, 2026.

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“With effect from 1st July 2026, for Class IX, the study of three languages (R1, R2, R3) shall be compulsory, with at least two languages being native Indian languages. Students who wish to study a foreign language may do so as the third language only if the other two languages are native Indian languages, or as an additional fourth language,” CBSE said in its official document.

What changes under the new framework

Under the revised structure:

R1 refers to the student’s primary or strongest language

R2 refers to another Indian language

R3 refers to a third language, which may include English or a foreign language

The key condition is that at least two of the three languages must be Indian languages.

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CBSE has also clarified that students who want to study a foreign language alongside English may effectively end up studying four languages, depending on school availability.

The board has maintained that the policy concerns language subjects and does not automatically change the medium of instruction for subjects like Mathematics, Science or History.

Why are schools concerned

Educationists say the biggest challenge lies in implementation.

“Although three languages were mandatory earlier as well in Classes 6, 7 and 8, the framework is now being extended to senior classes in a phased and structured manner,” says Manisha Kaushik, an educationist and the managing director of GAV school.

Schools are now preparing for timetable restructuring, additional assessments and recruitment challenges.

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“Right now, implementing it from July onwards, we would be facing a bit difficulty in accommodating that time. Also, the parents, as well as the students, they are not ready to take on this extra burden and extra stress in relation to the third language,” Kaushik added.

Teacher shortages are another major concern, especially for schools expected to offer multiple Indian languages.

“The schools, of course, are going to face challenges in regard to searching for teachers of whatever third language they are offering,” an independent educator said.

Sonal Chatrath, Founding Head of Prep School, Queen Elizabeth’s School, said implementation must consider ground realities.

Debate over English and academic pressure

One of the biggest concerns among parents is whether English could lose importance under the revised framework.

“English in India has largely functioned as a second language rather than a native one, even for students exposed to it from the beginning of their education. Parents continue to value English proficiency, but they also want their children to preserve Indian languages and cultural identity. Finding a balance between global competitiveness and linguistic roots will be one of the biggest challenges,” Chatrath said.

Experts also warned that learning multiple languages can increase academic pressure if schools are not adequately prepared.

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Questions have also emerged over textbook readiness, curriculum planning and how the framework will work for students shifting schools across states because of transfers.

The issue has now also reached the Supreme Court, which is expected to hear a petition related to the policy next week.

(With inputs from Rishabh Chauhan)