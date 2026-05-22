MTAR Technologies shares hit record high; multibagger stock up 57% in a month; check latest trigger

Shares of MTAR Technologies Ltd extended their sharp upward run in Friday's trading session, gaining 6.26 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 8,447.95. The stock was last seen trading 4.41 per cent higher at Rs 8,300.60. At this level, the multibagger stock has rallied 57.29 per cent over the past one month and surged 246.85 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

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The rally came after the company informed stock exchanges that it secured purchase orders worth $48.68 million (approximately Rs 467.30 crore) from an international entity.

Investor sentiment also remained supported by the company's upgraded FY27 outlook. MTAR Technologies recently raised its revenue growth guidance for FY27 from 50 per cent to over 80 per cent (plus/minus 5 per cent), citing confidence in execution of its existing order book.

It also guided for EBITDA margins of around 24 per cent for the year, supported by initial capacity expansion across clean energy and other sectors, which has already been commissioned.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) said the company's operating performance was below estimates, although earnings were largely in line with expectations.

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"Consolidated revenue grew 67 per cent YoY (year-on-year) to Rs 310 crore (in line with estimates). EBITDA increased 81 per cent YoY to Rs 61.8 crore versus our estimate of Rs 77 crore. EBITDA margins expanded 150 basis points (bps) YoY to 20.2 per cent, below the estimated 24 per cent. Gross margins stood at 44.2 per cent, down 800 bps YoY, while employee expenses and other expenses as a percentage of sales stood at 14.1 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, down 480 bps each YoY," MOFSL said.

The brokerage highlighted that adjusted profit after tax (PAT) rose 3.2 times YoY to Rs 44.3 crore, broadly in line with estimates.

MOFSL also highlighted the company's full-year performance and balance sheet improvement.

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"MTAR's revenue, EBITDA and PAT grew 30 per cent, 42 per cent and 83 per cent to Rs 880 crore, Rs 170 crore and Rs 96.9 crore for FY26, respectively. During FY26, the company's operating cash flow (CFO) rose 94 per cent YoY to Rs 200 crore, while net debt stood at Rs 120 crore as of March 2026 versus Rs 160 crore in March 2025," the brokerage added.

MTAR Technologies operates across clean energy, civil nuclear power, aerospace and defence, and precision engineering manufacturing segments. The company has been strengthening its execution capabilities and expanding its order pipeline, supported by growing opportunities in strategic manufacturing and energy-transition-linked businesses.