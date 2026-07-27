Delhi teacher's innovative self-attendance board is the internet's new favourite classroom hack

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The attendance board is made using small matchboxes, each labelled with a student's photograph for easy identification. Inside every matchbox are two letters, 'A' for Absent and 'P' for Present. As students arrive, they simply slide their own matchbox to reveal the letter 'P', marking their attendance without any assistance from the teacher. The activity not only saves time but also encourages children to take ownership of a daily classroom responsibility.

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Internet appreciate innovation

The innovative idea has received widespread appreciation from parents, educators and social media users. Many praised the teacher for turning a routine into a meaningful learning experience that builds confidence, accountability and participation among children from an early age. Some users even joked that the system should be adopted in colleges and offices, while others highlighted how such interactive methods can make learning more enjoyable.

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One user commented, "What an Amazing initiative & a way to take attendance for increasing attendance rate Specially in primary school !!!! Hats off whoever bring this idea to promote self awareness among children fun with study"

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Another user commented, "Petition to use this attendance system for university and offices"

Third user commented. "And one day they will learn, that what they learned previously was never of use nor of necessity... And what they should have learned was unknown even to the teacher."