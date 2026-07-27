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Delhi teacher's innovative self-attendance board is the internet's new favourite classroom hack

Delhi teacher's innovative self-attendance board is the internet's new favourite classroom hack

The attendance board is made using small matchboxes, each labelled with a student's photograph for easy identification

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026 4:57 PM IST
Delhi teacher's innovative self-attendance board is the internet's new favourite classroom hackSelf-attendance board

A Delhi teacher has gone viral on social media for transforming the everyday classroom ritual of attendance into an engaging activity that encourages responsibility and independence among young students. Instead of the traditional roll call, where children respond with "Present, Ma'am," the teacher has introduced a simple DIY self-attendance board that allows students to mark themselves present as soon as they enter the classroom.

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The now-viral Instagram reel, shared by the account @mind_map_master with the caption, "My little ones, taking charge," shows students walking into the classroom and heading straight to a colourful handmade attendance board before taking their seats. The unique system replaces the routine call-and-response method with a more interactive and student-led approach.

READ THIS: Passenger lights diya inside AC train coach: Viral clip sparks debate over railway safety

    The attendance board is made using small matchboxes, each labelled with a student's photograph for easy identification. Inside every matchbox are two letters, 'A' for Absent and 'P' for Present. As students arrive, they simply slide their own matchbox to reveal the letter 'P', marking their attendance without any assistance from the teacher. The activity not only saves time but also encourages children to take ownership of a daily classroom responsibility.

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    Watch viral video here:

    Internet appreciate innovation

    The innovative idea has received widespread appreciation from parents, educators and social media users. Many praised the teacher for turning a routine into a meaningful learning experience that builds confidence, accountability and participation among children from an early age. Some users even joked that the system should be adopted in colleges and offices, while others highlighted how such interactive methods can make learning more enjoyable.

    ALSO READ: A foreigner called India's Vande Bharat Sleeper a "five-star hotel on rails" — here's why he's right

      One user commented, "What an Amazing initiative & a way to take attendance for increasing attendance rate Specially in primary school !!!! Hats off whoever bring this idea to promote self awareness among children fun with study"

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      Another user commented, "Petition to use this attendance system for university and offices"

      Third user commented. "And one day they will learn, that what they learned previously was never of use nor of necessity... And what they should have learned was unknown even to the teacher."

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      Business Today Desk
      Business Today Desk

      Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

      Published on: Jul 27, 2026 4:57 PM IST
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