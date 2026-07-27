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Passenger lights diya inside AC train coach: Viral clip sparks debate over railway safety

Passenger lights diya inside AC train coach: Viral clip sparks debate over railway safety

According to the viral post, the passenger lit both Diya and incense sticks inside the air-conditioned coach

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026 1:26 PM IST
Passenger lights diya inside AC train coach: Viral clip sparks debate over railway safetya passenger lighting a Diya and incense sticks while performing prayers inside an AC train coach

A viral video showing a passenger lighting a Diya and incense sticks while performing prayers inside an AC train coach has triggered widespread concern over railway safety.

The clip, shared on social media by the X account Jharkhand Rail Users, shows the man seated on the upper berth, continuing with his prayers despite fellow passengers asking him to stop due to the fire risk.

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According to the viral post, the passenger lit both Diya and incense sticks inside the air-conditioned coach. As smoke began to spread, another traveller repeatedly warned him that the open flame and incense could activate the train's fire alarm and potentially endanger everyone on board. However, the passenger reportedly ignored the warnings and continued the ritual.

READ THIS: Why are people wrapping their wallets in aluminium foil? Viral hack to block wireless theft explained

Watch viral video here:

Social media reactions

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The video quickly gained traction online, with many social media users expressing concern over the use of an open flame inside a moving train. Several users pointed out that train coaches contain bedding, curtains and other materials that could catch fire easily, making such actions particularly hazardous. Others stressed that while religious practices should be respected, they must not compromise public safety.

One user said, "Railways to have safety breach reporting system via irtc app which can scan sent photos and prioritise swift action by RPF"

Another user commented, "Nothing wrong in it. Daily, people smoke in passenger trains and intercity trains. Nobody give a shrit then"

ALSO READ: From Boston to viral protests: The story behind Abhijeet Dipke’s rise

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Third user commented, "As a Hindu. I oppose these kind of performances on train any other transport system. Rather you can perform your devotion without switching on the Diya 🪔 it's very dangerous in a train. It may light up the entire coach. You will be prosecuted for sure. Pooja without fire is ok."

Another user drafted, "I shall really scold the other passengers who were travelling with him in the nearby berths. It was their duty to stop that person immediately to do such things inside a passenger coach of a train as per the Indian Railway safety guidelines or call RPF through 139."

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Published on: Jul 27, 2026 1:26 PM IST
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