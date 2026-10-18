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Marco Rubio set to meet Mukesh Ambani in Jamnagar amid Texas refinery investment plans: Report

Marco Rubio set to meet Mukesh Ambani in Jamnagar amid Texas refinery investment plans: Report

Rubio will arrive in Mumbai on October 20, where he will briefly meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and lay a wreath at the Taj Hotel memorial before holding a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 18, 2026 12:01 PM IST
Marco Rubio set to meet Mukesh Ambani in Jamnagar amid Texas refinery investment plans: ReportWhile official confirmation is awaited, reports suggest he may also tour the Vantara animal rehabilitation centre located within the same complex.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to travel to Gujarat's refinery hub for a high-profile, nine-hour stopover that includes a visit to Reliance Industries' oil refining complex in Jamnagar and a meeting with Mukesh Ambani.

The visit, part of a 2-day trip to India starting next week, highlights deepening bilateral energy cooperation as Reliance Industries prepares for an upcoming investment in a Texas oil refinery, as reported by The Times of India.

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Rubio will arrive in Mumbai on October 20, where he will briefly meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and lay a wreath at the Taj Hotel memorial before holding a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

This marks Rubio's second bilateral meeting with Jaishankar in India this year, following a visit in May, with another meeting scheduled later this month on the margins of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta.

On October 21, Rubio will head to Jamnagar for his meeting with Ambani. While official confirmation is awaited, reports suggest he may also tour the Vantara animal rehabilitation centre located within the same complex.

Before his departure to Gujarat, Rubio is expected to hold meetings with Gautam Adani and Tata Group chief N Chandrasekaran, as per the ToI report.

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Later in the evening, Jaishankar will join Rubio as the guest of honour at the Freedom 250 reception celebrating the United States' 250th anniversary at the Jio Convention Centre. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar's discussions will prioritise immigration-related concerns, reviewing bilateral cooperation, reaffirming commitments to ongoing trade deal discussions, and reiterating India's position on energy security.

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Published on: Oct 18, 2026 12:01 PM IST
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