Marco Rubio set to meet Mukesh Ambani in Jamnagar amid Texas refinery investment plans: Report

Rubio will arrive in Mumbai on October 20, where he will briefly meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and lay a wreath at the Taj Hotel memorial before holding a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

This marks Rubio's second bilateral meeting with Jaishankar in India this year, following a visit in May, with another meeting scheduled later this month on the margins of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta.

On October 21, Rubio will head to Jamnagar for his meeting with Ambani. While official confirmation is awaited, reports suggest he may also tour the Vantara animal rehabilitation centre located within the same complex.

Before his departure to Gujarat, Rubio is expected to hold meetings with Gautam Adani and Tata Group chief N Chandrasekaran, as per the ToI report.

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Later in the evening, Jaishankar will join Rubio as the guest of honour at the Freedom 250 reception celebrating the United States' 250th anniversary at the Jio Convention Centre. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar's discussions will prioritise immigration-related concerns, reviewing bilateral cooperation, reaffirming commitments to ongoing trade deal discussions, and reiterating India's position on energy security.